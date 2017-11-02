The Ads That Russia Bought On Facebook

U.S. lawmakers have released a batch of Facebook ads linked to what many of them say are Russia's efforts to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election and stir up emotions on sensitive social issues.

The release of the ads by the House Intelligence Committee on November 1 came as Facebook and other social-media platforms came under increasing pressure for not doing enough to block Russian interference on their sites and prevent meddling in the 2016 election.



Some of the ads released apparently took opposing sides on social or political issues.



Here's a selection of some of the advertisements purchased by Russia-linked Facebook accounts.