The Ads That Russia Bought On Facebook

U.S. lawmakers have released a batch of Facebook ads linked to what many of them say are Russia's efforts to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election and stir up emotions on sensitive social issues.

The release of the ads by the House Intelligence Committee on November 1 came as Facebook and other social-media platforms came under increasing pressure for not doing enough to block Russian interference on their sites and prevent meddling in the 2016 election.

Some of the ads released apparently took opposing sides on social or political issues.

Here's a selection of some of the advertisements purchased by Russia-linked Facebook accounts.

1

A number of advertisements took aim at Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump's main rival in the 2016 presidential election. 

2
3

The issue of Islam and the supposed threat Muslims posed to U.S. society also featured in several ads.

4
5
6

Some ads seemed to tap into the highly charged issue of race relations at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement was sweeping across America.  

7
8
9

This ad seemed aimed at stoking up antipathy toward the Black Lives Matter campaign against police violence. 

10

The second amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the right to bear arms were another hot-button issue that this ad seemed to be touching on. 

11

There were also ads on the subject of border security and immigrants, which was a major talking point in the 2016 election campaign.

