3 A view of the Russian border seen from an unspecified location in Finland.



Helsinki says the new barrier will be designed primarily to stop illegal immigration. In the summer of 2021, the phenomenon of “weaponized migrants” came to the fore after Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka vowed to flood Europe with “drugs and migrants” in retaliation for sanctions. Tens of thousands of largely Middle Eastern migrants then showed up on Belarus's western border attempting to enter EU territory.