Russian Nationalist Putin Critic Girkin Pleads Not Gulity At Extremism Trial

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 14 called on leaders attending a crucial European Union summit in Brussels to green-light Kyiv's opening of membership negotiations with the 27-member bloc and told them that a negative vote would "betray" Ukrainians' European dreams and embolden Russia in its aggression against Ukraine.

The summit is set to be dominated by a clash between EU leaders and Prime Minister Viktor Orban over Hungary's opposition to both starting membership negotiations with Ukraine and approving a multibillion-dollar aid package for Kyiv.

"I ask you one thing today -- do not betray the people and their faith in Europe," Zelenskiy said in an address to the leaders via video link, adding that a decision by the bloc against opening negotiations with Kyiv would only play into Russian President Vladimir Putin's hands.

"People in Europe won't see any benefit if Moscow receives a pass from Brussels in the form of negativity towards Ukraine. Putin will surely use this against you personally, and against all of Europe," Zelenskiy warned.

But Orban walked into the summit appearing determined not to budge.

"There is no reason to negotiate membership of Ukraine now. Preconditions were not met. We have to come back to it later on," Orban said as he arrived for the summit, in an apparent reference to European Parliament elections in June.

Orban, who maintains warm relations with Putin, is opposing a 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) financial aid package for Ukraine and is against starting membership negotiations with Ukraine, which secured EU candidate status together with Moldova in June last year.

In an apparent last-ditch attempt to change Orban's mind, the European Council said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with the Hungarian leader ahead of the summit.

Zelenskiy has said his country, which needs EU funds to help its economy survive in the coming year, has done its homework and meets the necessary criteria despite being involved in a war for survival against invading Russian forces.

"I count on EU leaders recognizing Ukraine's efforts and taking this historic step," he said on social media. "Ukraine fulfilled its part and proved that it can achieve tremendous results despite unprecedented challenges."

"I believe that unity will prevail at the summit and that the EU will reaffirm its strength and leadership," he said.

The two-day summit comes just days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy failed to convince Republican lawmakers during a trip to the United States to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine that Kyiv desperately needs as its battle to stave off Russia's invasion nears the three-year mark.

Orban's opposition appears to be used as a bargaining chip in his dispute with the EU, which has frozen billions of euros in funds for Budapest over a rule-of-law dispute.

On December 13, the European Commission, the EU's executive, agreed to unblock 10 billion euros for Hungary it what appeared to be a goodwill gesture toward Budapest ahead of the summit.

Zelenskiy, who had a brief meeting with Orban last week in Argentina, has said that Hungary has "no reason" to oppose Kyiv starting accession talks with the 27-member bloc.

Orban last week wrote European Council President Charles Michel a letter demanding that Ukraine's membership in the European Union be taken off the agenda at the summit.

The council "must avoid this counterproductive scenario for the sake of unity, which is our most important asset," Orban said in his second letter to Michel in as many weeks about Ukraine's prospective EU membership.

But the letter did not say outright that Hungary would veto any moves to open membership talks with Ukraine.

Decisions on the enlargement of the bloc and a review of its long-term budget, which includes the aid for Ukraine, must be agreed unanimously by all 27 member countries.

Zelenskiy on December 13 made a surprise visit to Norway on his way back from Washington and met with Nordic leaders, whom he told that Ukraine cannot win its war with Russia without Western help.

Norway, which is not an EU member, announced a 3 billion-krone ($273 million) disbursement for Kyiv, which is part of a larger, 75 billion-krone aid package over five years.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP