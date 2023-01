4 The ferocity of the attacks can be seen in this satellite image supplied on January 11 that shows the crater-scarred landscape east of Bakhmut.



"Everything is completely destroyed. There is almost no life left," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier this week of the scene around Bakhmut and the nearby city of Soledar, another focus of Moscow's attacks.



"The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes," Zelenskiy said. "This is what madness looks like."