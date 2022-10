4 A volunteer from OperationAid hands out wood-burning stoves to residents at an undisclosed village in the Mykolayiv region on October 25.



Ludvig Ramestam, one of the founders of the Swedish OperationAid charity, told RFE/RL that stoves are seen as increasingly crucial across Ukraine as Russia targets energy infrastructure. "The winter is coming and I'd say that only now in October we are beginning to see what will be waiting for us in Ukraine," he says.