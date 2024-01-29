News
Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Reportedly Moved From Siberian Prison
Russian rights defender Aleksandr Podrabinek said on January 29 that a letter he sent to longtime Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza at the IK-6 prison in the Siberian city of Omsk was sent back marked "return to sender," indicating that Kara-Murza, who is serving a 25-year sentence for treason and criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "has been moved to another facility." No more details were given. Kara-Murza's lawyers had previously questioned a decision to transfer the 42-year-old Russian-British citizen to the prison in Siberia in September. They have yet to comment on Podrabinek's statement. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Pakistan, Iran Agree To Work Together To Improve Security After Tit-For-Tat Air Strikes
Pakistan and Iran on January 29 agreed to work together to improve security cooperation in the wake of deadly air strikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month that killed at least 11 people, marking a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbors. The development came after Iran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, held talks in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. The Iranian foreign minister also met with Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Four Of Navalny's Self-Exiled Associates
A Moscow court on January 29 issued arrest warrants for imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's self-exiled associates -- Maria Pevchikh, Kira Yarmysh, Dmitry Nizovtsev, and Anna Biryukova -- on charges of organizing an extremist group. Pevchikh, Yarmysh, and Nizovtsev are additionally charged in absentia with the distribution of false information about the Russian military; Biryukova is also wanted for allegedly justifiying terrorism. Pevchikh, the head of Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation, was also charged with vandalism, on unspecified grounds. The four activists currently reside in the European Union. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It Shot Down Eight Russian Drones Over Four Regions
Ukraine's air defenses say all eight drones launched by Russia early on January 29 at targets in four regions -- Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskiy, and Rivne -- were shot down. One Iskander-M and three S-300 missiles were also launched at Ukraine's territory, the General Staff said. Meanwhile, Russian air defenses repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on January 29 on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the city of Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow, regional Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said, adding that there was no fire and no casualties at the plant, located some 250 kilometers from Moscow. The claim could not be independently verified. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Putin Officially Registered For Russian Presidential Election Amid Suppression Of Opposition
Incumbent Vladimir Putin has been officially registered as a candidate in Russia's upcoming presidential election, a vote he is expected to easily win with most of his main opponents in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK) on January 29 registered Putin as an independent candidate for the March 17 election, saying he had gathered at least 300,000 signatures backing him from across the country, the threshold needed for a candidate to be nominated without the backing of any political party.
Putin, who has run the country as president or prime minister since 1999, has taken advantage of a raft of 2020 constitutional reforms that gave him the right to seek two more six-year terms, meaning he could stay in office until 2036.
The 71-year-old Putin is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953 at the age of 74.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are marred by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections, which restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsI the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
WATCH: Russian opposition candidate Boris Nadezhdin, running for President Vladimir Putin's job in the March election, says the war on Ukraine has been a disaster. Nadezhdin has collected the legally required 100,000 signatures for his nomination as a candidate for Russian president, he says. Past opposition candidates now in jail or in exile have also endorsed Nadezhdin.
Putin becomes the fourth candidate approved to run in the vote. The others are Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky; State Duma Deputy speaker Vladislav Davankov, who represents the New People party' and State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov, a Communist Party member -- though no serious challenger has emerged amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and opposition.
Much of Russia’s organized political opposition has been driven abroad by the government’s repression, which intensified following the 2018 presidential election and has accelerated steadily since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has been trending toward authoritarianism since the beginning of Putin’s tenure. But since 2018, that trend has been more firmly entrenched than ever.
The already marginalized opposition has been crushed. Leading opposition figures Aleksei Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza, and Ilya Yashin have been handed long prison terms.
Draconian laws restricting free speech have been adopted since Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and, together with laws on “foreign agents” and “extremism,” have been used to quash dissent.
Still, one prospective challenger, 60-year-old liberal academic Boris Nadezhdin, has emerged recently and appears to have built enough support to submit his application to become an official candidate backed by the Civic Initiative Party before the January 31 deadline.
Thousands of Russians have been lining up across the country to sign him up for the balloting, attracted by his open calls for a halt to the war against Ukraine, an end to military mobilization, dialogue with the West, and an end to the country’s repression of LGBTQ+ activism.
Last week, he said he had the required amount of backing to become an official candidate, though he had yet to officially apply.
A petition not to register Putin as a candidate signed by 26 former and current lawmakers across Russia was sent to the TsIK earlier, but was rejected.
That petition emphasized that there were numerous violations of laws during the process of collecting signatures of Putin's supporters. For example, in the country’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, election officials were collecting the signatures to support Putin, which is not allowed by the law.
Regional officials were pushing for Putin while collecting the signatures, which is also a violation, the petition said.
The presidential election is the first to be held since Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have died in the war, the Russian economy has been hit by Western sanctions over the invasion, and Moscow's relations with the United States and the European Union have deteriorated dramatically.
'We Shall Respond,' Biden Vows, As He Blames Iranian-Backed Groups For Deaths Of 3 U.S. Soldiers In Jordan
U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to respond to the killing of three U.S. service members in a drone attack on American forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, which he blamed on Iran-backed militant groups.
Biden said the attack took place late on January 27. He did not specify the number of those injured in the incident, but a U.S. official later said that at least 34 personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries.
“We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases,” Biden said during a trip to South Carolina on January 28.
“And we shall respond,” he added.
Amid a heightened risk of escalation in the region, shaken by the war in Gaza, U.S. officials have assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was responsible for the attack on the U.S. soldiers, but still had to identify the precise group responsible.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a separate statement on January 28.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said in the statement.
Iran on January 29 denied that it had any links to the attack, with the Foreign Ministry in Tehran calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said "resistance groups" in the region do not take orders from Tehran.
Earlier, Iran's diplomatic mission to the United States, through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base."
Analysts say the attack is sure to ratchet up pressure on the Biden administration to take firm action.
Gregory Brew, a historian and an analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack represented a “major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly.“
“The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria and Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle,” he added.
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
Earlier, a government spokesman in Amman claimed the attack was not on Jordanian soil but on a U.S. base in Syria just across the border.
The details of the attack could not immediately be verified, but reports said it occurred at Tower 22, a site hosting a contingent of U.S. troops inside Jordan along the Syria border.
Jordan is a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, with the Pentagon basing some 3,000 troops there, often in support of actions in Syria.
U.S. troops have been active in Syrian in recent years battling against Islamic State (IS) and other terror groups.
If confirmed to be in Jordan, the attack would be the first targeting U.S. troops in that country since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza with Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7. At least 1,200 were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local officials.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iran-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Iran Executes Four Ethnic Kurds For 'Spying' For Israel
Iran on January 29 executed four ethnic Kurds convicted of spying for Tehran's archenemy Israel, the country's judiciary said. The four men -- Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazlum, Wafa Azarbar, and Pejman Fatehi -- were charged with aiding Israel in a plot to bomb an Iranian defense center in the province of Isfahan, it said. The four had been arrested in July 2022 and sentenced to death in September. Rights organizations have repeatedly called on Iran to stop the executions, calling them politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Armenia's Pashinian Proposed Nonaggression Pact With Azerbaijan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on January 28 told an Army Day celebration event that he had proposed a nonaggression pact to bitter rival Azerbaijan. "We have offered [Azerbaijan] border demilitarization and a mutual control mechanism for weapons, as well as the signing of a nonaggression agreement, if it turns out that the signing of a peace treaty takes longer than expected." Yerevan and Baku have expressed a desire to settle their long conflict and take steps toward normalizing relations, though recent comments by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised questions in Armenia about the fate of the negotiations. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Central Ukrainian District Hit Again By Russian Missiles, Governor Says
For the second day in a row, the Russian military has attacked the Kremenchuk district in central Ukraine with missiles, hitting an industrial facility, Poltava region Governor Filip Pronin said on January 28. "According to preliminary information, an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district was hit again. Details later," he said. A day earlier, the district was hit by two Russian Iskander-M missiles, officials said. No casualties were reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Moldovan Negotiator Rules Out Moscow Role In Resolving Separatist Issue
Moldova's top negotiator in resolving the three-decade-old dispute with its pro-Russian Transdniester separatist enclave on January 28 ruled out any role for Moscow in finding a solution as long as it was engaged in its war in Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian made his comments on national radio as Moldova's pro-European government pressed ahead with its drive to secure EU membership. Serebrian said the 5+2 Transdniester negotiating process in place for 20 years -- which included Russia and Ukraine as well as the United States and EU as observers -- could serve no purpose as long as Moscow pursued its invasion.
Biden Blames Iranian-Backed Groups For 3 U.S. Deaths In Jordan
U.S. President Joe Biden said three U.S. service members were killed and "many" wounded in a drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.
"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said on January 28.
Biden said the attack took place late on January 27. He did not specify the number of those injured in the incident, but a U.S. official later said at least 34 personnel were being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries.
Jordan condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" on a military site, saying it was cooperating with the United States to fortify its border defenses.
Earlier, a government spokesman in Amman claimed the attack was not on Jordanian soil but on a U.S. base in Syria just across the border.
The details of the attack could not immediately be verified, but reports said it occurred at Tower 22, a site hosting a contingent of U.S. troops inside Jordan along the Syria border.
Gregory Brew, a historian and analyst with the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the attack represented a "major escalation -- and the U.S. is bound to respond forcefully and promptly."
"The response is likely to come through more intense U.S. action against Iran-backed militias in either Syria and Iraq. It's unclear if this was an intentional escalation by Iran and its allies, but the genie is out of the bottle," he added.
Karim Sajadpour of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Radio Farda that "U.S. deterrence against Iran is clearly not working."
"Iran and its proxies are killing U.S. soldiers and publicly taking credit for it. If they feared the consequences they would not be so brazen," he added.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a vocal critic of Biden, said the "only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran's terrorist forces.... Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward."
Jordan is a close ally of the United States in the Middle East, with the Pentagon basing some 3,000 troops there, often in support of actions in Syria.
U.S. troops have been active in Syrian in recent years battling the Islamic State (IS) extremist group and others.
If confirmed to be in Jordan, the attack would be first targeting U.S. troops in that country since the start of Israel's war in Gaza with Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by Washington and the European Union.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.
At least 1,200 people were killed in those assaults, leading to retaliatory Israeli actions that have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to local officials.
Because of its support for Israel, U.S. forces have been the target of Islamist groups in the Middle East, including Iranian-backed Huthi rebels based in Yemen and militia groups in Iraq who are also supported by Tehran.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran Wraps Up Trial Of Swedish EU Diplomat
The trial of a Swedish EU diplomat wrapped up in Tehran on January 28, with Iranian prosecutors seeking the maximum penalty for the man accused of spying for Iran's arch-foe, Israel. The prosecutor said that Johan Floderus, 33, who works for the EU diplomatic service, was charged with "very extensive intelligence cooperation with the Zionist occupation regime," meaning Israel. Floderus was charged with "corruption on Earth," which is one of Iran's most serious offenses and carries a maximum penalty of death. Sweden and the EU have repeatedly called for Floderus's immediate release, arguing there was "absolutely no reason" for him to be held.
Pakistanis Protesting Arrest Of Pashtun Rights Activist Detained
Police in the Pakistani city of Lahore have detained several members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who were protesting the continuing detention of group leader Manzoor Pashteen, who has campaigned for the country's Pashtun minority. The movement has pressed since 2018 for the rights of Pakistan's estimated 35 million ethnic Pashtuns, many of whom live near the Afghan border. It has attracted tens of thousands of people to public rallies in recent years to denounce the powerful Pakistani Army's heavy-handed tactics in its fight against the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
North Macedonia's Parliament Elects First Ethnic Albanian PM
SKOPJE -- The parliament in North Macedonia elected the country's first ethnic Albanian prime minister, tabbing Talat Xhaferi to head a new caretaker government tasked with organizing free and fair parliamentary elections on May 8.
The 61-year-old Xhaferi, whose cabinet will include ministers nominated by the opposition, was elected on January 28 with 65 votes in favor out of the 120 seats in parliament, while the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE deputies did not vote.
"I will advocate for ethnic balance and harmony between the communities," Xhaferi told lawmakers, speaking in both the Macedonian and Albanian languages.
VMRO-DPMNE , the largest opposition party, proposed its own candidate and opposed Xhaferi’s candidacy.
Xhaferi served as parliament speaker but resigned on January 25 ahead of his election as caretaker prime minister.
About one-quarter of North Macedonia's 1.8 million inhabitants are ethnic Albanians. Tensions have persisted between the majority population and Albanian minority ever since the country's 1991 declaration of independence from the former Yugoslavia.
Tensions erupted into a six-month armed conflict between ethnic Albanian rebels and government forces in 2001, which only ended through the intervention of the international community.
A peace deal granted greater rights to the Albanian minority -- which had complained of discrimination and limited opportunities and representation -- and the two communities have lived in relative peace with no major incidents in recent years.
This is the third time since 2016 that North Macedonia has had a transitional or technical government.
Along with the May 8 parliamentary elections, voting will be held in the second round of presidential elections. The first round will be held on April 24.
North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union in 2022.
The small Balkan country must meet certain criteria to join, including changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority -- a highly contentious issue because of the overlapping histories and cultures of Bulgaria and North Macedonia.
Dozens Detained As Pakistan Police Break Up Rally For Jailed Ex-PM Khan
Pakistani police detained at least two dozen supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 28 as they tried to rally in Karachi ahead of elections next month. Around 2,000 people gathered in Karachi, where AFP correspondents saw Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party supporters detained and taken away by police. Khan's PTI has been hamstrung ahead of the February 8 poll, with rallies banned, its party symbol taken away, and dozens of candidates rejected from eligibility to run. Rights groups have warned the elections lack credibility, with the powerful military accused of trying to influence the vote.
Islamabad Condemns Killing Of Nine Pakistanis In Iran, Demands Investigation
Islamabad on January 28 condemned the killing of nine Pakistani nationals in Iran a day earlier, calling the event "despicable" and insisting on an immediate investigation by Iranian authorities. "It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime," a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said. The Pakistanis were killed by unknown gunmen in Saravan near the Pakistani border. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pakistanis were doing in Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S., EU Urge Kosovo To Postpone Decision On Banning Serbian Dinar
Five Western countries, including the United States, have urged Pristina to postpone a decision by Kosovo's Central Bank to restrict all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros from February 1. In a statement, the countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Britain, said suspension of the decision should be made to "allow for a sufficient period of transition and for clear and effective public communication." For two decades, encouraged by Belgrade and reluctantly ignored by Pristina, residents in 10 heavily ethnic Serbian municipalities have clung to the Serbian currency, the dinar. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Iran Seizes Vessel Carrying 'Smuggled Fuel'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it seized a foreign oil tanker carrying around 2 million liters of what it described as smuggled fuel near the country's southern coast, local media reported on January 28. "A foreign vessel with the flag of a country from Oceania was identified with 2 million liters of smuggled diesel," the Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC commander, who added that 14 crew members had been arrested. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Hungary's Far Right Would Lay Claim To Neighboring Region If Ukraine Loses War
Hungary's far-right Our Homeland party would lay claim to a western region of Ukraine that is home to about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians if Ukraine loses its statehood due to Russia's invasion, the party's leader said late on January 27. Our Homeland leader Laszlo Toroczkai made the remarks at a conference where the party, which has six lawmakers in the 199-strong Hungarian parliament, hosted far-right leaders from Germany's AfD and the Dutch Forum for Democracy, among others.
Ukraine Uncovers Major Military Corruption Scam
Ukraine has announced it has uncovered a scheme to embezzle the equivalent of some $40 million earmarked to buy mortar shells for the country's military.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced late on January 27 that five people have been charged, with one person detained while trying to cross the Ukrainian border. If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.
The investigation comes as Kyiv attempts to clamp down on corruption in a bid to speed up its membership in the European Union and NATO. Officials from both blocs have demanded widespread anti-graft reforms before Kyiv can join them.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The SBU said an investigation had "exposed officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of arms supplier Lviv Arsenal, who stole nearly 1.5 billion hryvnyas in the purchase of shells."
"According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense and heads of affiliated companies are involved in the embezzlement," the SBU said on X, formerly Twitter.
The embezzlement, it said, involved the purchase of 100,000 mortar shells for the military.
After receiving payment, company employees were supposed to transfer the funds to a business registered abroad, which would then deliver the ammunition to Ukraine.
However, the goods were never delivered and the money was instead sent to various accounts in Ukraine and the Balkans, investigators said.
The funds have been seized and will be returned to the country's defense budget, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said.
The statement said five individuals had been served "notices of suspicion" -- the first stage in Ukrainian legal proceedings -- both in the ministry and the arms supplier. One suspect, it said, was detained while trying to cross the Ukrainian border.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was elected on an anti-corruption platform in 2019, long before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Announces Successful Launch Of Three Satellites
Iran announced on January 28 that it successfully launched three satellites into space, the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles. The state-run IRNA news agency said the launch also saw the successful use of Iran's Simorgh rocket, which has had multiple failures in the past. State TV named the launched satellites as Mahda, Kayhan-2, and Hatef-1. It described the Mahda as a research satellite, while the Kayhan and the Hatef were nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication, respectively. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russia Marks 80 Years Since Nazi Siege Of Leningrad Broken
The Russian city of St. Petersburg on January 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the end of a devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a series of memorial events attended by President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin leader laid flowers at a monument to fallen Soviet defenders of the city, then called Leningrad, on the banks of the Neva River, and then at Piskarevskoye Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of siege victims are buried. The Red Army broke the nearly 2 1/2-year blockade on January 19, 1943, after fierce fighting. Historians say more than 1 million residents perished from hunger or air and artillery bombardments during the siege.
Man Detained Following Bashkortostan Protests Dies In Custody, Family Says
Relatives of a man detained following a series of protests this month in Russia's Bashkortostan region said the man has died in custody, according to OVD.info, which monitors repression in Russia. Relatives said Rifat Dautov had not participated in the protests but was detained later by people identifying themselves as riot police. Details of his death are unknown. Thousands of people in the region attended rallies in mid-January in support of activist Fail Alsynov, who was handed a four-year prison term for inciting to "ethnic hatred," a charge he and his supporters say is politically motivated.
Biden Adviser Raised Iran's Support For Huthis With China
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to use his country's influence to help rein in Iran's support for Huthi rebels attacking Red Sea merchant vessels, according to a senior Biden administration official on January 27. Beijing has told Washington it is raising the issue with Iran, the U.S. official said, adding they are waiting to see whether China does so and how effective the outreach will be. The Chinese and U.S. diplomats met for two days of meetings in Bangkok.
Muslims, Jews Gather In Bosnia To Mark Holocaust, 1995 Genocide
POTOCARI, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Muslims and Jews from across Bosnia-Herzegovina traveled to the Srebrenica region -- site of a 1995 genocide during the Yugoslav war -- to jointly mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and to sign an initiative designed to promote mutual understanding and dialogue between the two communities.
"Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Jews are one body. Our ties are intricate, forged in hard times and times of prosperity and interaction," Husein Kavazovic, head of Bosnia's Islamic Community, told a group of survivors and descendants of victims of the World War II-era Holocaust and the Srebrenica genocide.
"Both our peoples have suffered and experienced attempts to destroy and eradicate them. At the present time -- when the evils of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are gaining ground around Europe and the world -- we must renew our vow to be good neighbors and care for one another," he added.
In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up and killed by Bosnian Serb forces in Potocari near the eastern town of Srebrenica -- the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.
The massacre has been deemed genocide by various verdicts of both the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague established that the killings constituted genocide.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in southern Poland. Nearly 6 million European Jews – among others -- were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust before and during the war.
Participants in the commemorative events also put the focus on the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU.
Menachem Rosensaft, president of the Bergen-Belsen World Federation, said mass killings, crimes, and genocides could have no justification.
"The Holocaust cannot be justified, the genocide in Srebrenica cannot be an excuse. Period. What Hamas has done cannot be justified, but at the same time we must have compassion for the civilians, women, and children who are suffering in occupied Gaza," Rosensaft said.
"We chose Srebrenica to start our initiative because genocide took place 28 years ago," said Reisu-l-ulema Husein ef. Kavazovic of Bosnia's Islamic community.
"This initiative that we signed today is an open field and a call to all well-meaning people, especially Muslims and Jews, to stop what is happening in Gaza.
"We advocate that all those who have committed crimes on both sides are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions, as has happened in previous cases when crimes and genocides were committed. This is the only way to achieve justice," he added.
One of the witnesses to the signing of the Muslim-Jewish peace initiative was Munira Subasic, president of the Association Movement of Mothers of Srebrenica and Zepa Enclaves.
"This is a message to the world and to Europe to protect innocent human lives, not to differentiate between people," she told RFE/RL.
"This is a message from the victims of genocide who must be treated like people. Human life must be protected because everyone when they are born must have the right to life," she added.
About 50 percent of the Bosnian population is listed as Muslim Bosniak.
The World Jewish Congress says that some 500-1,000 Jews live in Bosnia, mostly descendants of Jews who settled in the region in the 15th century after fleeing the Spanish Inquisition. Much of the community was wiped out during the Holocaust.
With reporting by AP
