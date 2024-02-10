7 People, Including 3 Children, Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv

The chief of Pakistan's powerful military on February 10 urged the country's political class to set aside rivalries and work for the good of the people as parliamentary election results appeared to deliver a hung parliament following the strong showing of independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarization, which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people," General Syed Asim Munir said in a statement.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far announced the winners of 250 of the 266 parliamentary mandates amid a slow counting process hampered by the interruption of mobile service.

According to those results, independents backed by Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) won 91 seats, while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) garnered 71, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) obtained 53 mandates. The remainder are spread among other small parties and candidates.

Both Khan and Sharif declared victory.

The PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a former foreign minister who is the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, could play kingmaker in case of talks to form a coalition government.

"Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergize efforts in governing and serving the people, which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful," Munir said.

The military has run nuclear-armed Pakistan for nearly half its history since partition from India in 1947 and it still wields huge power and influence.

Reported irregularities during the February 8 poll prompted the United States, Britain, and the European Union to voice concerns about the way the vote was conducted and to urge an investigation.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on February 10 rejected the criticism, saying that it is an "undeniable fact" that the election was successful.

PTI was banned from participating in the vote because the ECP said it failed to properly register as a party. Its candidates then decided to run as independents after the Supreme Court and the ECP said they couldn’t use the party symbol -- a cricket bat. Parties in the country use symbols to help illiterate voters find them on the ballots.

“We respect the mandate of all the political parties and the independent candidates,” Sharif told supporters in the eastern city of Lahore. “We invite them to come and sit with us to take Pakistan out of this crisis.”

Sharif said that crisis-hit Pakistan needs a decade of stability to recover from a crippling economic malaise that has seen Pakistanis struggle with runaway inflation while Islamabad scrambles to repay more than $130 billion in foreign debt.

He said he was sending his younger brother and former prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, as an envoy to approach the PPP and other political parties for coalition talks.

But Asad Qaisar, a PTI leader reelected to the parliament, rejected Sharif's call. He said that as the majority party, only PTI has the right to form the new government.

The elections were held in a highly polarized environment as Khan, the former cricket superstar, was kept out of the election. He is currently in prison after he was convicted of graft and leaking state secrets. He also saw his marriage annulled by a court.

Yet the PTI-backed independents have emerged as the largest block in the new parliament. Under Pakistani law, they must join a political party within 72 hours after their election victory is officially confirmed. They can join the PTI, if it takes the required administrative steps to be cleared and approved as a party by the ECP.

Khan, 71, was prime minister from 2018 to 2022. He still enjoys huge popularity, but his political future and return to the political limelight is unclear.

The February 8 vote took place amid rising political tensions and an upsurge of violence that prompted authorities to deploy more than 650,000 army, paramilitary, and police personnel across the country.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP