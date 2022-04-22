In Photos: The Moscow Artist Accused Of 'Rehabilitating Nazism'

A sculpture by Oleg Kulik has reportedly sparked an investigation by Russian authorities that could see the famed artist imprisoned. An investigation is reportedly underway into whether the sculpture by Oleg Kulik -- pictured below and titled Big Mother -- is in breach of Russia’s newly tightened law on the “rehabilitation of Nazism,” which carries a sentence of up to three years imprisonment.

The artwork was made in 2018, but put on display as part of an art fair in Moscow that ran from April 13 to April 17. Pro-Kremlin figures called for state action against Kulik for what they say is a parody of Volgograd’s famous Motherland Calls statue of a towering female figure wielding a sword. The artist reportedly claims the work represents the conflict caused by modern women “not wanting to lead a traditional lifestyle.” Kulik, who was born in Kyiv in 1961, is one of Russia’s most successful artists, with a long history of needling authorities and pushing boundaries both at home and abroad.

In November 1994, amid the turmoil that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kulik burst naked out of a Moscow building, barking like a dog and attacking passersby. The famed performance led to Kulik being invited to chaotic recreations of the "dog" action across Europe and the United States. One show in Sweden ended with Kulik being hauled away by police after attacking a man who “let out a terrible inhuman scream” and lay bleeding on the ground after being bitten.

The Alter Aegis performance represented the interaction between the beastly and civilized sides of man and the supremacy of “violence over all biological species,” including humans.

The 1995 action Russian Safari included cars with plates featuring the numbers assigned to various Russian political parties. The cars hunted for “lonely and confused voters” ahead of elections in Russia.

Kulik turned political in 1996, founding the Party Of Animals and vowing to “moo for five minutes” in his first television address if elected president. The artist told a journalist “I want [mooing like a cow] to become the symbol of my rule -- total mistrust in all human speech. I will be judged by my actions, not by my speeches and promises.”

Kulik referenced Lenin’s tomb in 2015, predicting darkly to RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service that, if the former Soviet ruler were to be suddenly removed from his mausoleum in Moscow, “the demon will show itself to the fullest… All the bloody riots that we have had will turn out to be only a modest rehearsal for the future of the country.”

Despite a cultural climate that has become increasingly restrictive after the Russian annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, Kulik said he remains firmly attached to Moscow. While artist friends leave for Berlin and other Western cities, he judges the German city as a place where “the cars are really good, but the people are terrible” adding “We have the opposite, the cars are terrible, but the [Russian] people are much better.”