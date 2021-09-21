In Pictures: Aleksandr Litvinenko, The Outspoken Kremlin Critic

3 Litvinenko poses with his book, Blowing Up Russia: Terror From Within, at his home in London in May 2002. In the book he accused the Russian secret services of staging the Russian apartment bombings in 1999 and other acts of terrorism in an effort to bring Vladimir Putin to power.



Litvinenko fled Russia in 1999 after revealing an alleged plan by the FSB to kill tycoon Boris Berezovsky.





