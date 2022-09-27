Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Tearful Farewells And Religious Blessings As Mobilized Russians Head To War Against Ukraine

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's recently announced "partial mobilization" for the war in Ukraine, many draftees, including some claiming to have no military experience, are reporting to their assigned collection points around the country for service.

Seen off with emotional goodbyes from loved ones and blessings by priests, young men are being transported to military bases.

There have been scattered protests around the country and a number of mobilization processing centers have been attacked. There are also reports that hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled the country to avoid the draft since it was announced by Putin.

Russian recruits gather inside a military processing center in Bataysk, in southern Russia&#39;s Rostov-on-Don region on September 26. A recent Ukrainian counteroffensive swept Russian forces out of most of the Kharkiv region, with reports of heavy losses of soldiers and weapons.
1 Russian recruits gather inside a military processing center in Bataysk, in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don region on September 26. A recent Ukrainian counteroffensive swept Russian forces out of most of the Kharkiv region, with reports of heavy losses of soldiers and weapons.
An Orthodox priest blesses soon-to-be soldiers. Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has told his followers that&nbsp;&quot;sacrifice in the course of carrying out your military duty washes away all sins.&quot;&nbsp;The patriarch&#39;s comments during his Sunday sermon on September 25 came amid nationwide protests and rising criticism over the Kremlin&#39;s recent announcement of a &quot;partial mobilization&quot; to replenish Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.
2 An Orthodox priest blesses soon-to-be soldiers.

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has told his followers that "sacrifice in the course of carrying out your military duty washes away all sins." The patriarch's comments during his Sunday sermon on September 25 came amid nationwide protests and rising criticism over the Kremlin's recent announcement of a "partial mobilization" to replenish Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.
A drafted reservist says goodbye to his loved ones before departing. Heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is under way in parts of eastern Ukraine and the northeast Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the eastern Donetsk region remained Ukraine&#39;s -- and Russia&#39;s -- top strategic priority, with fighting under way in several towns as Russian troops try to advance to the south and west.
3 A drafted reservist says goodbye to his loved ones before departing.

Heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is under way in parts of eastern Ukraine and the northeast Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the eastern Donetsk region remained Ukraine's -- and Russia's -- top strategic priority, with fighting under way in several towns as Russian troops try to advance to the south and west.
Draftees arrive at an assigned gathering point in Bataysk. The Ukrainian armed forces&#39; southern command said on September 27 that its counteroffensive in the southeastern Kherson region had resulted in enemy losses of 77 servicemen, six tanks, five howitzers, three antiaircraft installations and 14 armored vehicles. The claim could not be independently verified.
4 Draftees arrive at an assigned gathering point in Bataysk.

The Ukrainian armed forces' southern command said on September 27 that its counteroffensive in the southeastern Kherson region had resulted in enemy losses of 77 servicemen, six tanks, five howitzers, three antiaircraft installations and 14 armored vehicles. The claim could not be independently verified.
Tearful farewells were frequent among the families of draftees in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region. The number of people detained in Russia for protesting against the country&#39;s partial military mobilization&nbsp;has risen&nbsp;to nearly 2,500 across the country.
5 Tearful farewells were frequent among the families of draftees in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region.

The number of people detained in Russia for protesting against the country's partial military mobilization has risen to nearly 2,500 across the country.
Drafted reservist Dmitry (last name not given) and his bride, Yevgenia, got married before his departure for a military base. UN Human Rights Council investigators have concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, such as bombings of civilian areas, &quot;a large number of executions,&quot; &quot;consistent accounts of torture,&quot; and sexual violence that included the rape of children. &nbsp;
6 Drafted reservist Dmitry (last name not given) and his bride, Yevgenia, got married before his departure for a military base.

UN Human Rights Council investigators have concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, such as bombings of civilian areas, "a large number of executions," "consistent accounts of torture," and sexual violence that included the rape of children.

 
A bus of draftees departs from Tara on September 26.
7 A bus of draftees departs from Tara on September 26.
People bid farewell to draftees in the Siberian settlement of Bolsherechye in Russia&#39;s Omsk region on September 25.
8 People bid farewell to draftees in the Siberian settlement of Bolsherechye in Russia's Omsk region on September 25.
Draftees attend a farewell ceremony outside a recruiting office in Bataysk.
9 Draftees attend a farewell ceremony outside a recruiting office in Bataysk.
10
11
Scores of draftees were processed in Bataysk before their departure for military bases.
12 Scores of draftees were processed in Bataysk before their departure for military bases.
Processing ran well into the night in Tara on September 26.
13 Processing ran well into the night in Tara on September 26.
A Moscow recruitment poster bears the slogan &quot;Glory to the Heroes of Russia.&quot; The European Union plans to join the United Kingdom and others in imposing sanctions on the organizers of &quot;illegal, illegitimate referendums&quot; that are being conducted in four regions of Ukraine that are at least partially controlled by Moscow. The referendums, which began on September 23 and run until September 27, have been condemned by Kyiv, Western leaders, and the United Nations as an illegitimate, choreographed precursor to the illegal annexation of the territory by Russia.
14 A Moscow recruitment poster bears the slogan "Glory to the Heroes of Russia."

The European Union plans to join the United Kingdom and others in imposing sanctions on the organizers of "illegal, illegitimate referendums" that are being conducted in four regions of Ukraine that are at least partially controlled by Moscow.

The referendums, which began on September 23 and run until September 27, have been condemned by Kyiv, Western leaders, and the United Nations as an illegitimate, choreographed precursor to the illegal annexation of the territory by Russia.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG