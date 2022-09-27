Tearful Farewells And Religious Blessings As Mobilized Russians Head To War Against Ukraine

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's recently announced "partial mobilization" for the war in Ukraine, many draftees, including some claiming to have no military experience, are reporting to their assigned collection points around the country for service.

Seen off with emotional goodbyes from loved ones and blessings by priests, young men are being transported to military bases.

There have been scattered protests around the country and a number of mobilization processing centers have been attacked. There are also reports that hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled the country to avoid the draft since it was announced by Putin.