'Political Pedophiles': How Russian TV Presents Pro-Navalny Protest Organizers

Russia's most prominent TV host has denounced the organizers of rallies demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny as "political pedophiles." His insult sets the tone of coverage by many pro-Kremlin media outlets. The protests are too big for them to follow their usual practice of ignoring critics of President Vladimir Putin. Instead, they are spreading false claims that most of the protesters are children who are being misled. In fact, the demonstrators come from a wide range of age groups.​