9 Tadeusz Rydzewski pauses for a photograph near where the border barrier is being erected. The resident of Zytkiejmy, Poland, told AFP, "If Putin threatens us, then I think it's necessary to build [the fence]." Joanna Kozlowska, another local, disagreed, saying that with regular patrols of Polish border police the area has been "calm and quiet," adding, "I think it will stay like that."