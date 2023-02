8 Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags now fly in Kupyansk after being banned last year under Russian occupation. Locals said they were forced to paint bridges in the red, white, and blue colors of the Russian flag. They have since been painted over in blue and yellow.



Oleksandr Tymoshenko recalled the restrictions when the Russians were in charge. "There were Russian checkpoints everywhere. They did not let you go out, but civilians weren't hurt," he said.