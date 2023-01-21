News
Reports: Russia To Retaliate After RT Accounts Frozen In France
Moscow will retaliate against French media in Russia after the bank accounts of RT France, the French arm of its state broadcaster, were frozen, Russian news agencies reported on January 21. "The blocking of RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory measures against the French media in Russia," the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted an anonymous Foreign Ministry source as saying. The measures "will be remembered", the source said, accusing Paris of "terrorizing Russian journalists." On January 20, the unions of RT France -- already banned from broadcasting -- said their accounts were frozen in the country.
U.S. Officials Advise Ukraine To Wait On Offensive, Official Says
Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on January 20. The official, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time amid a controversy with Germany over tanks. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Guards Claim That EU Terror Label Would Be A 'Mistake'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on January 21 warned the European Union against making a "mistake" by listing it as a terror group, after the bloc's parliament called for the measure. Members of the European Parliament voted on January 18 to include the IRGC on the 27-nation bloc's terror list in "light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters, and its supplying of drones to Russia." The vote is nonbinding but comes with EU foreign ministers already due to discuss tightening sanctions on the Islamic republic next week.
Ukraine Fights On Amid 'Resiliency' Test And Western Tank Debate
Ukraine's military on January 21 cited ongoing fighting in the east of the country after Russia claimed to capture a village in the area, while Western officials offered more help but also tested Ukrainian "resiliency" as Russia's full-scale conflict approached its 12th month.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, signaled growing impatience on the key question of whether the West will provide his country with the newest battle tanks, saying "a decision...must be made."
A key Zelenskiy aide later added bluntly that "global indecision" is costing Ukrainian lives, tweeting, "Think faster."
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said on January 21 that it had carried out 18 strikes on concentrations of Russian forces while it blamed the Russian side for attacks on 12 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
It said three of seven Russian missile strikes targeted the cities of Kramatorsk and Hulyaipole, and cited rocket salvoes that appeared to target "civilian infrastructure" in the city of Nikopol.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed a day earlier to have captured the village of Kleshchiyivka, in the Donetsk region about five kilometers south of the city of Bakhmut, echoing an unconfirmed claim by the head of the Vagner mercenary group.
But the ministry said regular Russian troops were involved, while Vagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin credited the purported success to his private fighters.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff initally said only that Russian forces had shelled Kleshchiyivka and did not explicitly mention that village in its January 21 update.
Reuters quoted a senior Biden administration official as saying on January 20 that U.S. officials were advising Kyiv to wait to launch any major offensive against Russian forces until Ukrainian forces were trained up on the latest U.S. weaponry bound for Ukraine.
The report comes with Britain poised to start training Ukrainian troops ahead of a shipment of Challenger 2 battle tanks but other NATO allies are still debating the supply of modern Western battle tanks.
The U.S. official that Reuters quoted said Washington was still not ready to provide Ukraine with any of its highly regarded Abrams tanks.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group of Kyiv's Western allies met on January 20 at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany, where defense ministers and other representatives of 54 countries gathered for talks aimed at coordinating the military aid they are sending.
Germany was said to be resisting pressure by Poland to at least to green-light it and other countries to supply German-manufactured Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.
U.S. military officials have suggested that country's latest pledge of weaponry is ready to use and provides sufficient firepower for Ukraine to defend itself.
It includes air-defense systems, Humvees, ammunition for artillery, and missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
In his regular video address late on January 20, Zelenskiy cast the stalemate as part of an ongoing debate and suggested that the meeting in Ramstein would "strengthen our resilience." He said some of the meeting's details could not be announced publicly.
"Yes, we will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks," Zelenskiy said, "but every day we make it more evident that there is no alternative that a decision about tanks must be made."
Then, on January 21, senior Zelenskiy adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak tweeted that "You'll help Ukraine with the necessary weapons anyway and realize that there is no other option to end the war except the defeat of [Russia]."
He added: "But today's indecision is killing more of our people. Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster."
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Crews Will Be In Britain 'Soon' For Training On Challenger 2 Tanks, Says Kyiv's Envoy
Kyiv's ambassador to London, Vadym Prystaiko, says Ukrainian tank crews "will arrive soon" in the United Kingdom to begin training to operate the Challenger 2 tanks, which British officials have pledged to provide Ukraine's defenders.
In a video interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on January 20, Prystaiko said "the crews are about to start training on the territory of Great Britain."
"Crews of heavy artillery systems are already training, and tank operators will arrive soon," he said.
London announced on January 14 that it would become the first country to provide Ukraine with modern Western main battle tanks since Russia launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion nearly 11 months ago.
Britain said it would contribute 14 tanks, with observers speculating that the move could encourage other Western supporters of Ukraine to follow suit.
Germany has resisted pressure from some of its NATO allies and Kyiv to green-light the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, with no breakthrough at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany, on January 20.
Berlin and its NATO allies operate some 2,000 Leopard 2s throughout the continent but transferring them on to Ukraine would require German approval.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Ramstein that the United States and other allies assembled a new package of arms for Ukraine that they believe is sufficient for success once Kyiv's forces are trained on the equipment.
Prystaiko has called the British tanks "a game changer on the ground," adding in a tweet that "aircraft [are] the next step."
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the tank transfer during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 14.
Erdogan Offers To Mediate Between Moscow And Kyiv In Call With Zelenskiy
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 20, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on January 18, it said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Attempt To Form New Government In Bulgaria Fails Again; New Elections Expected In Spring
New parliamentary elections will be held in Bulgaria in the spring after the third and last possible attempt to form a new government failed.
Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Kornelia Ninova, who was handed the third mandate to form a new government on January 16, said she will return it to President Rumen Radev on January 23.
Ninova met on January 20 with the leaders of three other parties, but they could not reach a majority. She said the parties had been "extremely responsible” in trying to form a new government.
“We were looking for what would unite us, not what would divide us. We were looking for a solution to get out of the political crisis," Ninova said.
Under the constitution, Radev must dissolve the parliament and schedule elections within 60 days of issuing the dissolution decree, but there is no restriction on when he can do this. If Radev dissolves the parliament next week, a new election would be held March 26.
The parliamentary elections will be the fifth vote in Bulgaria since April 2021.
Radev chose the BSP to fulfill the mandate because he believed the party had the "best chance" to form a government and had preserved the "dialogue with all the political parties represented in the parliament."
Two parties -- GERB and the reformist We Continue the Change -- finished first and second in the last parliamentary elections on October 2, but they failed to cobble together a coalition government.
The meeting on January 20 included the chairmen of GERB, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and the Bulgarian Rise (BV) parties.
Representatives of We Continue The Change (PP), Democratic Bulgaria (DB) and the pro-Russian far-right Vazrazhdane (Revival) party did not attend the meeting.
Boyko Borisov of the GERB party said after the meeting that he would ask GERB’s leaders whether they would agree with a negotiation on the formation of an expert government, including with the BSP, in a reversal of the GERB’s previous position not to hold negotiations on forming a government with the socialists.
Borisov, who spent three divisive tenures as prime minister between 2009 and 2021, and his GERB party have been the target of widespread corruption accusations, and most groups have dismissed talk of cooperation with Borisov.
Despite the failure of the attempt to achieve a mandate, Ninova said that the socialists remain "open to conversations that are important for the Bulgarian people." She also rejected claims that the party was responsible for the failure to form a government.
"The suggestion that the third mandate holder, whoever he is, is to blame for something is manipulation. After the first failed, and then the second, the responsibility should hardly be borne by the third," she said.
With reporting by dpa
Western Envoys Visit Pristina, Belgrade As Part Of Ongoing Reconciliation Effort
The European Union's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue led a delegation of Western envoys to Pristina and Belgrade on January 20 as part of a push by the EU and the United States to spur the process of normalization between them.
Miroslav Lajcak said he was encouraged by what he heard, but it was too early to draw any conclusions from the talks that he and the four other envoys held on an EU proposal submitted at the end of the summer.
The 10-point proposal, which RFE/RL has seen, does not envision mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia but lays out the commitment of each party not to hinder the other in the normalization process.
"It is too early to make dramatic statements because, as you know, we are in the middle of our mission,” Lajcak said in Pristina before departing for Belgrade.
Lajcak and envoys from the United States, France, Germany, and Italy traveled to Pristina for talks with Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Kosovo. They later met in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss possible next steps toward normalizing relations.
Lajcak said that the EU and the U.S. commitment to achieving the normalization was demonstrated by the presence of so many envoys.
He said he and the other envoys “have been waiting for a better understanding of the possibilities offered by [the EU] proposal" as ongoing efforts to defuse tensions continue.
Kosovo broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99 and declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade, its allies Russia and China, and a number of other countries have never recognized it. The dispute remains a source of instability in the Balkans amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kurti said after the meeting that the EU proposal is "a good basis for further talks," while Vucic said that Serbia was "ready to accept the concept and work on the implementation of the European plan."
Vucic added that he has "concern and reservations about an important matter" but did not elaborate.
After meeting with Kurti, Lajcak said that the delegation expected more understanding from Pristina about the possibilities offered by the EU proposal, which he described as "the best way for the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo and for European integration of the region.”
Vucic, he said, “demonstrated a responsible approach and willingness to take difficult decisions in the interest of peace and European perspective for Serbia,” adding: “We feel encouraged. Our work will continue without delay.”
Lajcak also reiterated the importance of the timely implementation of the Agreement on the Association of Serbian Municipalities, calling it “a key element for stability.”
The formation of the association in Kosovo is the most controversial issue in the dialogue. Kosovar officials say that it cannot be monoethnic. In addition, the Constitutional Court of Kosovo has found several violations in the agreement and has concluded that the association can only be formed according to the constitution.
Serbia insists that the association be formed according to a 2015 agreement, and Vucic said the association must be formed urgently.
U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who visited Pristina and Belgrade last week, has also stressed the importance of the formation of the association. Chollettold RFE/RL in an interview on January 19 that he did not expect any solutions to come out of the meetings on January 20, but said they represented "an important turning point."
With reporting by AP
New Package Of Military Aid Gives Ukraine Ready-To-Use Equipment, Pentagon Spokesman Says
The latest package of military support for Ukraine from its Western allies is focused on providing combat capability that Ukrainian forces can use immediately on the battlefield, the Pentagon’s spokesman said on January 20 as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group met in Germany.
U.S. Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the additional military equipment announced by the contact group -- including air defense systems, Humvees, ammunition for artillery, and missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) -- will help Kyiv’s forces make progress defending Ukrainian territory and take back territory occupied by Russia.
The package of weapons is intended to “make a difference to change the equation on the front line,” he said, though it does not include the Leopard 2 tanks that Ukraine has requested.
Ryder spoke in an interview with Alhurra television on the sidelines of the contact group meeting at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base, where defense ministers and other representatives of 54 countries gathered for talks aimed at coordinating the military aid they are sending.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top Ukrainian officials have pleaded with allies to send Leopard 2 tanks, but the meeting ended without a commitment to send them.
Germany, which must approve sending the German-made tanks from the NATO countries that have them, has not made a decision on whether to do so, newly appointed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. Ryder referred questions about sending the tanks to German officials but touted the package overall.
“I would say the most important thing here is that there's not one single capability that's key to victory in the campaign that Ukraine is…conducting to defend its nation,” Ryder said.
The security assistance -- particularly the assistance from the United States -- is focused on giving Ukraine combat capability that they can use right now on the battlefield, he said.
It also is aimed at helping Ukraine during the spring, when a new offensive by Russia is expected, he said.
Ryder also discussed the training of Ukrainian military personnel in Germany, saying battalion-level combined-arms maneuver training integrating the Bradley Fighting Vehicle has already begun.
The training combined with the package announced on January 20 “is going to give Ukraine a mechanized armor, mechanized infantry capability that will change the equation on the battlefield,” Ryder said.
With reporting by Alhurra
U.S. Charges Two Men With Facilitating Sanctions Evasion For Russian Oligarch's Yacht
Two businessmen were charged on January 20 in indictments unsealed in a U.S. court with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money-laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. The two businessmen -- Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52, a U.K. national -- were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Plans To Impose New Sanctions Against Russia's Vagner Private Military Group
The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Vagner Group, which has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced on January 20 that the Treasury Department will designate Vagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. He said the designation will allow the administration to hit Wagner with tougher sanctions and squeeze its ability to do business around the world. To read the original story by AP, click here.
West Concerned Over Recent Attacks Against Journalists In Kazakhstan
The United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have expressed concerns over an increase in attacks against independent journalists in Kazakhstan since the start of the year.
In a joint statement on January 20, the embassies of the two countries and the 27-nation bloc expressed solidarity with journalists who were either attacked or intimidated and called on the Kazakh government to thoroughly investigate each incident and bring all responsible individuals to justice.
The Almaty-based Adil Soz (A Just Word) group, which monitors journalists' rights, said this week that at least five journalists have been attacked since January 1.
On January 19, unknown individuals covered the door of noted journalist Vadim Boreiko with a spray foam. Boreiko, who runs a popular Giperborei YouTube channel, says the attack was linked to his journalistic activities.
A day before that, a popular new website, Ulysmedia.kz, had to suspend its operations following a hacking attack. The website's chief editor, Samal Ibraeva, told RFE/RL the attack was most likely linked to the website's professional activities, adding that the website has faced several similar attacks in recent months.
Last week, unknown attackers broke a window of a car belonging to well-known journalist Dinara Egeubaeva before setting the vehicle on fire. Egeubaeva linked the attack to her professional activities.
Police said later that they had apprehended a group of teenagers suspected of the arson attack, but it remains unclear who ordered it.
All three journalists have been writing and reporting about the first anniversary of the violent dispersal of anti-government protests that turned into mass disorder and left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
On January 20, presidential spokesman Ruslan Zheldibai said President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who has initiated a series of changes since last year's deadly protests in an effort to create a "new Kazakhstan," had ordered police to investigate each attack against the journalists.
The U.S., U.K., and EU ambassadors said they welcomed Toqaev's call.
"Freedom of expression and free media are essential to build a new Kazakhstan with an open and vibrant society and accountable system of government. We renew our support for Kazakhstan in its efforts to achieve these goals," the joint statement said.
Kazakhstan ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.
Croatian President Blasts EU Penalties Against Hungary
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic says efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and he condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged corruption and breaches of rule-of-law standards. Milanovic made the statements on January 20 during a news conference in Budapest following talks with Hungarian President Katalin Novak. Milanovic echoed Hungarian criticism of the EU, saying the bloc was overreaching in its powers over member states. The EU procedures against Hungary are “deeply irritating,” he said. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Pakistan To Start Importing Russian Oil
Russia will start exporting crude oil to Pakistan after March, which Islamabad will pay for in currencies of "friendly countries," Russia's energy minister said on January 20, a move that could bring relief to the energy-starved South Asian country. Pakistan has been battling a balance-of-payment crisis, with foreign exchange reserves falling to $4.6 billion, barely enough to cover three weeks of imports -- mostly for oil. Pakistani officials and Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, who is in Islamabad for an annual intergovernmental commission on trade and economy, did not specify the size of the planned purchases. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Despite Roadblocks, Residents In Iran's Zahedan Again Hold Anti-Government Protests
Anti-government protesters took to the streets after Friday Prayers in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, despite attempts by security forces to ward off demonstrations by choking off the main roads leading through the city.
Molavi Abdulmajid, an adviser to Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda that military forces had set up checkpoints in the city on January 20 in “an attempt to create terror in the city after the appointment of the new commander of the country's police force.”
Abdulmajid said the Islamic republic wants them to stop the demonstrations, which were sparked by the death of a young woman in September while in police custody in Tehran and exacerbated by a brutal crackdown, known as Bloody Friday, in Zahedan.
"Until the issue of Bloody Friday and the people of Zahedan who were killed and injured is resolved, this situation will continue," Abdulmajid added.
During the Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan on September 30, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces during unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Meanwhile, Abdolhamid once again criticized government officials and the security situation in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in his sermon on January 20, saying in a thinly veiled reference to 83-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that "80-year-olds and 90-year-olds should not make decisions for today's youth."
Abdolhamid is the director of the main Sunni seminary in Iran and has been under pressure for his comments against the Islamic republic.
Videos published on social media after prayers on January 20 showed fresh demonstrations in Zahedan with people chanting anti-government slogans.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 15, at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran where Abdolhamid is based but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
One Man Dead, One Unaccounted For In Serbian Floods
The body of a man has been pulled from a swollen river in southwestern Serbia and rescuers are searching for another man, while emergency services in Bosnia-Herzegovina rescued a pregnant woman from the floods that have hit the Western Balkans in recent days. Heavy rains and stormy winds that struck Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, and Montenegro earlier in the week and caused major floods have now turned into snow and sleet, meteorologists said, warning that they will last until next week in most of the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
'Anti-Terrorist' Raids Held In Uzbekistan's Volatile Autonomous Karakalpakstan Republic
Police and security officers have held a series of "anti-terrorist" raids in Uzbekistan's volatile Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan, where unprecedented anti-government protests last year left 21 people dead.
Karakalpakstan's Interior Minister Bakhtiyar Torebekov said on January 20 that 132 persons who had been added to the wanted list were located and detained during the raids, which have been ongoing since December.
According to Torebekov, 89,000 homes were searched and 18,200 other locations were checked. He also said Karakalpakstan's residents handed in to authorities -- "of their own will" -- 344 rifles and ammunition.
Protests in Karakalpakstan in July were sparked by Tashkent's announcement of a planned change to the constitution that many felt would undermine the region's right to self-determination.
The violence in Nukus, the capital of Karakalpakstan, forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died during the dispersal of the protests. Twenty-two men and women are currently on trial in the city of Bukhara, around 600 kilometers from both Nukus and Tashkent. They are accused of several offenses, of which the most serious one, "undermining constitutional order," carries a 20-year prison sentence.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than 2 million people, out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than one-third of Uzbekistan's territory.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
With reporting by UzA
Outspoken Tatar Activist Questioned Over Facebook Post On Ukraine Invasion
Outspoken Tatar activist Fauzia Bairamova was summoned to the prosecutor’s office in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan for questioning on January 20 regarding her post on Facebook about Tatars being mobilized to the military in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In her post in early November, Bairamova wrote: "One must fight not for Russia, but for Tatar statehood." Bairamova said investigators, who requested that she must visit them again on January 24 for questioning, may charge her with extremism. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Romanian Court Grants 30-Day Extension Of Andrew Tate's Detention
The Bucharest Court on January 20 extended by 30 days the detention of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who was detained in Romania on December 29. The 36-year-old British-U.S. citizen and his brother, Tristan, were arrested on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape. Romanian authorities last week confiscated 15 luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated $3.9 million in connection with the case. Tate had 4.9 million followers on Twitter. To read the original story by Digi24, click here.
Mahsa Amini's Family, Lawyer Say They're Being Pressured To Blame Medical Staff For Her Death
The lawyer of the family of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl whose death in mid-September while in police custody has led to months of nationwide unrest in Iran, says the primary investigator has failed to adequately probe the case and has urged them to blame medical personnel for the tragedy.
In an interview with the Faraz website, Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht, the lawyer for the Amini family, said that four months after Amini's death, "incomplete investigations have been carried out without [the family's] presence or participation as the complainant."
Amini was detained by the morality police while visiting Tehran in September because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Iranian authorities say she died of natural causes, but eyewitnesses and her family say the young woman was beaten by security agents.
Nikbakht called on investigators to study the two-hour period of Mahsa's arrest and transfer to the Morality Police Center instead of pushing him and Amini's family to accept the "late arrival and failure" of the medical staff as the cause of her death.
"In less than two hours, 95 percent of the vital signs of this young woman were lost, and Mahsa was taken to the hospital like a dead person," Nikbakht said, adding he was speaking out even though security officials have forbidden him from participating in any interviews with domestic or foreign media.
Amini died on September 16, prompting thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest, which continues, represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Nikbakht said that Iran's judiciary has not handed over investigation documents or the hospital report to the family. He said the Kasra hospital, where Amini died, prepared a 500-page report that includes the opinions of various doctors, including the doctor in charge of resuscitation, but that the judicial authorities did not hand over this report to doctors representing the Amini family.
Protests over Amini's death have been met with a violent government crackdown.
The activist organization HRANA said that, as of January 15, at least 522 people have been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent by detaining thousands, including several foreigners.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Rock Group Labeled Extremist, Banned
Belarusian authorities have labeled a popular rock group, Tor Band, as "extremist" and banned it after detaining members of the group.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on January 20 that the Belarusian KGB decided to ban the group four days earlier.
It is the first musical group to be labeled extremist and banned in the country. Its members and their wives were arrested in late October and remain in custody on unspecified charges.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Vyasna also said that a court in Minsk set January 31 as the trial date for Andrey and Maryna Zhuk, who are owners of a bar in the Belarusian capital. Popular singer Meriyem Herasimenka sang songs by the Ukrainian rock group in Ukrainian in August on the terrace of the bar owned by the Zhuks.
The couple was charged with "actively participating in group actions that grossly violate public order." If convicted, they may face up to four years in prison.
Herasimenka's trial on the same charge started on January 19.
Separately, the Nasha Niva online newspaper said on January 20 that brothers Dzmitry and Uladzimer Karakin, founding members of the rock group Litesound, were arrested in October along with their parents Yury and Volha Karakin. The band represented Belarus at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Azerbaijan.
The musicians' father was later transferred to house arrest after suffering a stroke while in custody.
The family members were charged with the "organization and preparation of activities that blatantly violate social order." They face lengthy prison terms if convicted.
Dzmitry and Uladzimer Karakin openly protested the official results of a presidential election in August 2020 that declared the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the winner despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
They also protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was launched last February.
In another case, the Minsk City Court on January 20 sentenced Ina Hlinskaya and her daughter Valeryya to seven years and 6 1/2 years in prison, respectively, on charges of inciting social hatred and the misuse of the personal data of law enforcement officers.
The two women, who worked for MTBank before their arrest more than a year ago, were accused of providing the personal data of law enforcement officers involved in the brutal dispersal of rallies protesting the election results to the so-called online Black Book of Belarus.
Ukraine Says Russian Agent Network Apprehended In Dnipro
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on January 20 that it had apprehended a network of agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence, who, among other things, coordinated Russian missile strikes in the city of Dnipro, where at least 46 people were killed after a Russian missile hit a residential building last week. The SBU did not reveal the suspects' identities, saying only that a Dnipro-born Russian citizen was among those detained. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
First UN Humanitarian Convoy Reaches Soledar In Ukraine
The United Nations says that its first humanitarian convoy has reached the area around Soledar, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks. "Our colleagues in Ukraine have just reached government-controlled areas close to Soledar in eastern Donetsk Oblast," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva on January 20. He said that the three-truck convoy was carrying food, water, hygiene kits, and medical supplies for 800 people.
Six Killed, Including Shooter, In Shooting Spree In Georgia
A former Georgian soldier has opened fire from his balcony, killing five people, including a police officer, and injuring five others in the eastern town of Sagarejo. The Interior Ministry said on January 20 that the incident occurred overnight, and that the shooter killed himself. Local media identified the man as Nodar Atuashvili, born in 1974, who served in Georgia's armed forces between 2006 and 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Fire In Siberian Town Kills Four, Including Three Children
A fire in a private house in the town of Leninsk-Kuznetsk in the Siberian region of Kemerovo has killed a woman and three children. The Investigative Committee said on January 20 it has launched a probe into the fire that occurred the previous evening. Deadly fires in Russian residential buildings often occur as a result of using electric or gas heaters or ovens in freezing weather, as heating systems in many remote places are outdated and need replacement or repair. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
