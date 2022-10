8 In this photo from January 2021, a delta-winged suicide drone believed to be a Shahed-136 approaches a target during a demonstration in Iran.



A Ukrainian colonel in the Kharkiv region told The Wall Street Journal: “In other areas, the Russians have overwhelming artillery firepower, and they manage with that. Here, they no longer have that artillery advantage, and so they have started to resort to these drones,” Colonel Rodion Kulagin said.