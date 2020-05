2 Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past the eternal flame that burns inside The Motherland Calls memorial on February 2, 2018 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad. The southern Russian city, known today as Volgograd, saw bitter fighting between August 1942 and February 1943. The battle between Soviet and German forces is regarded as one of the bloodiest in history. The death toll for soldiers and civilians was about 2 million. Most of the city was reduced to rubble before Nazi forces surrendered on February 2, 1943.