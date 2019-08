2 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was escorted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to inspect a Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet. The visit came after the United States suspended Turkey’s ability to buy its advanced F-35 stealth warplane because it took delivery of a Russian air-defense system. Washington said the system was incompatible with Turkey’s role in NATO and could allow Russia to gather information about the U.S. stealth fighter’s advanced technology.