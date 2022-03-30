On The Hunt For Superyachts Of Russia's Rich And Powerful

Opulent superyachts owned by Russia's oligarchs have been hitting rough legal waters as authorities around the world act on international sanctions to pressure those close to President Vladimir Putin. A number of vessels, worth an estimated total of at least $1.6 billion, have been seized so far, with the latest taking place in London on March 29. Here's a look at several high-profile seizures and the owners behind them, as well as some that are in the sights of authorities, including one that has been linked to Putin himself.