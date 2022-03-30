On The Hunt For Superyachts Of Russia's Rich And Powerful

1

The SY A (Sailing Yacht A) owned by Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko was seized by Italian authorities on March 11. Various estimates put the value of the vessel at close to $600 million.



The European Council says Melnichenko is " involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine." A spokesperson for Melnichenko said, " We will be disputing these baseless and unjustified sanctions, and believe that the rule of law and common sense will prevail."