On The Hunt For Superyachts Of Russia's Rich And Powerful

Opulent superyachts owned by Russia's oligarchs have been hitting rough legal waters as authorities around the world act on international sanctions to pressure those close to President Vladimir Putin. A number of vessels, worth an estimated total of at least $1.6 billion, have been seized so far, with the latest taking place in London on March 29. Here's a look at several high-profile seizures and the owners behind them, as well as some that are in the sights of authorities, including one that has been linked to Putin himself.
The SY A (Sailing Yacht A) owned by Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko was seized by Italian authorities on March 11. Various estimates put the value of the vessel at close to $600 million. The European Council says Melnichenko is &quot;involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine.&quot; A spokesperson for Melnichenko said, &quot;We will be disputing these baseless and unjustified sanctions, and believe that the rule of law and common sense will prevail.&quot;
The 512-foot long Dilbar is estimated to be worth $594 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, it cannot leave the port of Hamburg. Initial reports said it was seized, but others say sanctions prevent the paying of the crew and German authorities have not issued a customs document allowing for its departure. With holdings in mining, media, and telecoms, Usmanov is seen as closely linked to President Putin. Usmanov issued a statement on March 1&nbsp;saying that the sanctions were based on &quot;false and defamatory allegations damaging my honor, dignity, and business reputation. I will use all legal means to protect my honor and reputation.&quot; &nbsp;
The Amore Vero is reported to be owned by Igor Sechin, the head of Russian state energy giant Rosneft. The ship was seized near Marseille in early March. The website Superyacht Fan put the Amore Vero&#39;s price tag at $120 million. A second yacht said to be owned by Sechin, a longtime Putin associate, was seized in Spain in mid-March. The Crescent is estimated to be worth $500 million-$600 million. &nbsp;
Estimated to be worth $140 million and believed to be owned by Sergei Chemezov, the 85-meter Valerie was undergoing repairs at the Port of Barcelona when it was seized. Chemezov is the CEO of Rostec, a Russian state-owned defense conglomerate. He is considered one of Putin&#39;s closest allies, with ties going back to their KGB days in East Germany.&nbsp; &nbsp;
The $75 million Axioma, reportedly owned by Russian oligarch Dmitry Pumpyansky, was seized by the government of Gibraltar. Pumpyansky is the owner and chairman of steel-pipe manufacturer TMK, a supplier to Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
The 65-meter Lady M, said to be owned by Russian oligarch Aleksei Mordashov, was seized by Italian police in early March. Mordashov is considered one of Russia&#39;s richest citizens, with an estimated net worth of $21.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He owns one-third of Europe&#39;s biggest tour operator, TUI. He has a financial interest in Rossia Bank, which European authorities say is the &quot;personal bank&quot; for senior Russian officials. Mordashov told the state news agency TASS, &quot;I have absolutely nothing to do with the emergence of the current geopolitical tension and I do not understand why the EU has imposed sanctions on me.&quot;
The $50 million superyacht Phi was seized by police at London&#39;s Canary Wharf. It&#39;s the first superyacht connected with Russia to be grabbed in British waters. The Financial Times named the owner as Vitaly Kochetkov, who is the founder of Motiv Telecom, a mobile company in the Urals. But the report added that&nbsp;Kochetkov was not on a sanctions list and the U.K. government believes the vessel may belong to someone else.
The Nord was purchased for $500 million in 2021 and is also said to be owned by Aleksei Mordashov. The Nord has not been seized. It reportedly left the Seychelles on March 12 and was thought to be headed for Russia&#39;s Far East.
Billionair Roman Abramovich&#39;s Eclipse is one of the world&#39;s longest private yachts at 162 meters. Estimated to be worth $500 million, the Eclipse escaped seizure by sailing to the Turkish port of Marmaris. Abramovich has had longtime ties with Putin and built his fortune with the help of Kremlin insiders.
The 40-meter Lena was seized by Italian authorities and is reportedly owned by Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of Putin. The Italian government put its value at $55 million. With an estimated fortune worth $12.9 billion, Timchenko is the founder of the now-sanctioned Volga Group, an investment firm with interests in energy, transportation, and construction.
Kremlin opponents claim the 140-meter Scheherazade, worth an estimated $700 million, secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Investigators working for jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny&nbsp;say they have identified multiple crew members as officers in Russia&rsquo;s Federal Protection Service (FSO), which is responsible for Putin&rsquo;s security. Those crew members were abruptly replaced after that information was revealed. The ship&#39;s British captain denied it belongs to Putin, but Italian authorities are investigating, as the&nbsp;Scheherazade is anchored in their waters.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

