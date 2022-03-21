Mariupol: Apocalyptic Images From A City Under Siege

Accessibility links

Death and destruction are common sights across the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by weeks of relentless Russian military attacks. An estimated 300,000 residents are believed to be trapped with no running water, electricity or gas. Food is scarce and aid shipments have been blocked from entering the city. Despite a Russian military ultimatum, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on March 21 that "there can be no question of any surrender."
1 Citizens prepare for an attempt to evacuate the embattled city of Mariupol on foot on March 20, 2022.
Graves are prepared for victims killed during Russia&#39;s assault on the city. Many corpses have been left were they fell for long periods because it was too dangerous to collect and bury them.
A shopping center gutted by Russian attacks.
A man takes cover from shelling behind a garage.
A man sits by the roadside in Mariupol.
Residents hoping to flee must have their cars inspected.
Russia-backed troops in uniforms without insignia drive an armored vehicle in Mariupol on March 19.
A woman cooks over an open fire near a residential area damaged by Russian shelling. Some must melt snow in order to have water to drink.
Mariupol residents try to leave the city by car, and one person holds a Christian icon for protection. The sign in the window says: &quot;Children.&quot;
A heavily damaged residential area on March 18.
A satellite view of vehicles with people trying to evacuate Mariupol on March 18.
Damaged residential buildings.
An aerial view of damaged apartment buildings..
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
15 Cars drive by the bodies of people killed in Mariupol, on March 17.
Cars drive by the bodies of people killed in Mariupol, on March 17.
16 A woman holds a cage with a bird while waiting in a car at a checkpoint on March 17.
17 People seek refuge in the basement of a building.
