Mariupol: Apocalyptic Images From A City Under Siege

Death and destruction are common sights across the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by weeks of relentless Russian military attacks. An estimated 300,000 residents are believed to be trapped with no running water, electricity or gas. Food is scarce and aid shipments have been blocked from entering the city. Despite a Russian military ultimatum, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on March 21 that "there can be no question of any surrender."