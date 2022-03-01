Death, Destruction As Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Enters Day Six

The Russian war in Ukraine has entered a sixth day, with reports that the Russian Army had set up checkpoints on the outskirts of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a huge military convoy was massing outside Kyiv, and claims that Russian forces aim to encircle the port city of Mariupol on March 1.



Video images of fighting in the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, showed residential areas being shelled and apartment buildings shaken by powerful explosions. Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said dozens of people in Kharkiv had been killed in rocket strikes on February 28.



The head of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, said more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, located between Kharkiv and Kyiv.