Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Death, Destruction As Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Enters Day Six

The Russian war in Ukraine has entered a sixth day, with reports that the Russian Army had set up checkpoints on the outskirts of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a huge military convoy was massing outside Kyiv, and claims that Russian forces aim to encircle the port city of Mariupol on March 1.

Video images of fighting in the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, showed residential areas being shelled and apartment buildings shaken by powerful explosions. Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said dozens of people in Kharkiv had been killed in rocket strikes on February 28.

The head of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, said more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, located between Kharkiv and Kyiv.
People remove debris on March 1 outside the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack.
1 People remove debris on March 1 outside the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack.
The area near the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack.
2 The area near the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack.
Rescuers are seen in a building in Kharkiv that city officials said was damaged by a Russian missile on March 1.
3 Rescuers are seen in a building in Kharkiv that city officials said was damaged by a Russian missile on March 1.
An armed man is seen inside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.
4 An armed man is seen inside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.
Ukrainian service members stand guard outside the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, on March 1.
5 Ukrainian service members stand guard outside the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, on March 1.
An ambulance is seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets in Kyiv on February 28.
6 An ambulance is seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets in Kyiv on February 28.
More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, located between Kharkiv and Kyiv, on February 28.
7 More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, located between Kharkiv and Kyiv, on February 28.
A destroyed bridge near the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region on February 28.
8 A destroyed bridge near the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region on February 28.
An area near the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which city officials said was hit by a Russian missile attack on March 1.
9 An area near the regional administration building in Kharkiv, which city officials said was hit by a Russian missile attack on March 1.
A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after Russian shelling, on February 28.
10 A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after Russian shelling, on February 28.
The square outside the headquarters of the Kharkiv administration after it was shelled on March 1.
11 The square outside the headquarters of the Kharkiv administration after it was shelled on March 1.
A view of cars destroyed by shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv on February 28.
12 A view of cars destroyed by shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv on February 28.
Kateryna Suharokova kisses her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on February 28.
13 Kateryna Suharokova kisses her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on February 28.
A child being treated for leukemia hugs his father as they walk along the hallways in the basement of Okhmadet Children&#39;s Hospital in Kyiv.
14 A child being treated for leukemia hugs his father as they walk along the hallways in the basement of Okhmadet Children's Hospital in Kyiv.
Nurses, family, and patients seek shelter in the basement of Okhmadet Children&#39;s Hospital in Kyiv.
15 Nurses, family, and patients seek shelter in the basement of Okhmadet Children's Hospital in Kyiv.
Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets in Lviv on February 28.
16 Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets in Lviv on February 28.
A man says goodbye to his daughter before she boards an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on February 28.
17 A man says goodbye to his daughter before she boards an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on February 28.
A child sits on a suitcase waiting to board a Lviv-bound train in Kyiv on February 28.
18 A child sits on a suitcase waiting to board a Lviv-bound train in Kyiv on February 28.
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG