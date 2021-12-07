Boots On The Ground: Satellite Images Reveal Russian Troop Buildup Near Ukrainian Border And In Crimea

Amid fears of a possible invasion, Ukrainian officials say more than 90,000 Russian troops have been deployed along its border -- including on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized by force from Ukraine in 2014.U.S. intelligence estimates suggest that the buildup could eventually reach 175,000 Russian troops. It’s one of the largest movements of Russian forces toward Ukraine in years, outside of regularly scheduled and announced training exercises, and is one of the developments thatbetween U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7.Maxar Technologies, a satellite-imaging company, has released photographs that show the Russian troop buildup. Maxar reportedly provides 90 percent of the foundational geospatial intelligence used by the U.S. government.