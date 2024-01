7

A Russian A-50 takes off from an airport in the Komi Republic in March 1995.Konstantin Krivolap, an aviation expert and former test engineer at Ukraine’s Antonov aircraft company,the loss of one of Russia's most advanced and important surveillance aircraft would have a significant impact on Russia’s air defenses. Estimating that Moscow has up to nine A-50s in operation, he said “the loss of such an aircraft would be critical, because the remaining eight must control all the airspace along the Russian border, starting from the Arctic to the Baltic Sea, the area around Central Asia and especially Ukraine.” He added that, “in theory, at least two or three such aircraft are needed around Ukraine to control this airspace.