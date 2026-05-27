Russia Says Ukraine Used Storm Shadow Missiles Against Sevastopol Amid Cross-Border Air Attacks

Authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea said Ukraine attacked the port city of Sevastopol using Storm Shadow missiles, while Ukrainian officials reported Russian drone strikes on several regions.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the occupied Crimean peninsula, said on Telegram on May 27 that military forces and mobile fire groups spent the night repelling a combination of attacks by drones and missiles.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the city using various aerial weapons, preliminarily including Storm Shadow missiles," Razvozhayev said, adding later that a bank building was hit by a missile.

Russia's military reported on May 27 that its air defenses shot down three Storm Shadow missiles in the past day.

Kyiv has not commented on the reports, which could not be independently verified.

Ukraine has used Storm Shadows, built by a French-British consortium, as part of its campaign targeting Russian military and energy-infrastructure sites, an effort to decrease Moscow's revenues and undermine its ability to sustain its full-scale war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, has previously summoned the British and French ambassadors to protest Ukraine's use of these weapons.

Meanwhile, Russian officials reported separate drone and missile attacks inside Russia, including in the cities of Voronezh, Tuapse, and Taganrog.

In the southern port city of Taganrog, two people were injured after Russian air defenses intercepted a missile, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova wrote on Telegram.

According to the Russian-language Telegram channel ASTRA, the attack caused a fire at the 325th Aircraft Repair Plant in Taganrog. It is currently unknown whether the plant itself was damaged.

In Voronezh, according to regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev, debris from drones damaged a tire service center building.

The OSINT analysis by the ASTRA Telegram channel suggested that the target of the attack was the Baltimore military airfield, where the 47th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment is stationed.

Authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region reported that debris from a drone fell at the port terminal in Tuapse, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished.

According to ASTRA, one of the explosions in Tuapse likely occurred near an oil refinery, marking at least the fifth attack on the oil facility in recent months.

RFE/RL could not immediately confirm the report.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, reported renewed Russian aerial attacks overnight involving 163 strike drones across the country.

In the northern city of Chernihiv, local military administration's official said the city came under a large-scale overnight attack, with around 15 explosions reported and no confirmed casualties so far.

Five people were killed and two others injured as a result of a Russian strike on the eastern Donetsk region, governor Vadym Filashkin reported on May 27.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Reuters