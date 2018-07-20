Russia Urges Release Of Accused Spy Butina In Twitter Campaign

The Russian Foreign Ministry late on July 19 launched a Twitter campaign calling for the release of Maria Butina, a woman with ties to U.S. conservative politicians and groups who U.S. authorities have accused of being a Russian spy.

Butina, 29, was arrested by the FBI and indicted this week on charges of conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent. She has been accused of attempting to infiltrate political groups, including the powerful National Rifle Assocaition, to advance Russian interests. She is being held in Washington without bail.

The Russian ministry touted the hashtag #FreeMariaButina, changed the profile picture on its Twitter account to a picture of Butina, and asked Butina supporters to do the same on their social media accounts.

Also on July 19, Russian news agencies reported that Russian consular officials in Washington visited with Butina in the Washington jail where she is in custody and said she is in good health.

"Despite the stress and the psychological pressure that the Russian citizen had to experience during her arrest, she feels well and has no complaints about her health," the Russian embassy in Washington reportedly said in a statement.

"Just like any normal person, Maria has difficulties in adapting to prison conditions," the embassy reportedly said. "However, she is holding her head up high, is sure of her innocence, and is determined to prove it in the court."

Based on reporting by dpa, Vox, AP, Interfax, and TASS

