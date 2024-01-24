How A Russian Fighter-Jet Manufacturer Continued To Import Western Aviation Parts Despite Sanctions

One of Russia's leading manufacturers of fighter jets and civilian aircraft continued to import parts and other equipment from European and U.S. suppliers despite the imposition of Western sanctions following the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Customs import data provided to RFE/RL's Russian investigative unit, Systema, found that aviation parts worth more than $8 million were imported to Russia from the start of 2022 until July 2023. More than half of that figure came from Germany; overwhelmingly from a plant owned by the U.S. industrial and technology corporation Honeywell. The main Russian recipient of those imported parts was Yakovlev, a company formerly known as Irkut, with a flagship plant located in the Siberian region of Irkutsk. Among Yakovlev's best-known aircraft are the multipurpose fighter jets Su-30MK and Su-30CM, both of which have seen wide use in Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion of Ukraine. The company also produces the Yak-130 training jet, and components for the Airbus A320 passenger jet as well as the Russian passenger jets MC-21 and Sukhoi Superjet 100. RFE/RL obtained the data with the help of C4ADS, a nonprofit data-analysis and global-research organization based in Washington, D.C. Omar al-Ghusbi, an analyst at C4ADS, analyzed the trade data to identify components sent to the Irkut factory with potential military applications in the Su-30 fighter jet. Included in the imports are various avionics and aircraft components, in particular electric-drive computer controllers, navigation equipment, and automatic systems modules, all of which can be potentially used in the construction and repair of the Su-30 and other military aircraft, according to al-Ghusbi. On March 9, 2022, Honeywell announced it was exiting Russia entirely due to the sanctions. The company, a major U.S corporation that manufacturers everything from home-security and climate-control systems to technology components, did not respond to a request for comment from RFE/RL. Yakovlev did not respond to a request for comment from RFE/RL.

The Business Of Russian Aircraft Industry Under a sweeping industrial reorganization ordered by President Vladimir Putin 2006, Irkut and Russia's other leading aircraft design and manufacturing companies were put under the umbrella of the United Aircraft Corporation. The United Aircraft Corporation, meanwhile, is part of the state-controlled military and technical conglomerate Rostec, whose chief, Sergei Chemezov, is a former KGB officer who worked alongside Putin in East Germany in the 1980s. The European Union and the United States began levying sanctions on Russia in 2014, after Moscow seized control of the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. The measures restricted some imports on weapons and related military products into Russia. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Irkut -- and then Yakovlev -- was among scores of other Russian companies that were specifically targeted by new Western sanctions. Its manufacture of Su-30 fighters was specifically cited. The result has been escalating problems for the Russian aviation industry in general, as airline companies struggle to service and maintain Western-built jets like Boeing and Airbus, which are commonplace in commercial airline fleets. Also widely used are Russian- and Soviet-designed Tupolev and Ilyushin jets, which are easier to procure replacement parts for, as well as conduct required maintenance. Experts say the Russian government must invest heavily in rebuilding domestic supply chains for civilian and military aviation, which have atrophied as Russian companies tapped global supply chains for parts and supplies. Supply chains for countless Russian imports have been severely disrupted by Western sanctions. For its part, Yakovlev intends to retool its internal production line and begin building engines and spare parts. But it still imports large amounts of parts from Western suppliers. "Western components are not available, and everything needs to be started again. To do this, you need to completely restart the entire process. And there are very big problems with this," Aleksandr Lanetsky, director of the consulting company Friendly Avia Support, told Current Time. "Sanctions have a cumulative effect. And the further it goes, the worse it gets." 'Not For Military Use' Though not a huge amount of money -- the company reported revenue of around $2 billion in 2021, the year before the invasion -- the value of the parts imported by Yakovlev highlights just how hard it has been for Western governments to police sanctions restrictions on Russia -- and how spotty some Western companies have been in adhering to the restrictions.