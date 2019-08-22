Russian Activist Jailed For Third Straight Time For 'Organizing Unsanctioned Rally'

MOSCOW -- A potential candidate for the Moscow city council who has been struggling to get registered for the September 8 poll has been jailed for a third time in a row, a day after completing a 15-day term.



A court in Moscow, on August 22, sentenced Yulia Galyamina to 10 days in jail for organizing an unsanctioned rally.



Galyamina called the ruling politically motivated.



She was detained right after she finished her previous 15-day jail term, which she was sentenced to for taking part in a rally on August 3.



Galyamina previously served a 10-day jail term for taking part in a similar rally on July 27.



She is one of many opposition and independent candidates who have been protesting the election commission's refusal to register them for the municipal elections.



Election officials have refused to register dozens of independent and opposition candidates, including Galyamina, claiming they failed to obtain the required number of signatures for their candidacy.



In many cases, the authorities said that signatures presented were invalid or falsified, an allegation that many potential candidates reject.