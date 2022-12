4 A peace dove created by Ovchinnikov adorns a wall in Borovsk.



Unperturbed, Ovchinnikov painted a new piece where the Ukrainian girl once was, writing the word "bezumiye" ("craziness" in Russian), spelled with a Latin letter Z, which has become a symbol of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. The police promptly painted over it.



In place of the painted-over mural, he drew the words "pozor" (shame), "fiasco," and "basta" (enough), each with a Latin Z. Each in turn was painted over by the police.