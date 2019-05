Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Dushanbe for talks with Tajikistan's political and military leadership.

Shoigu's schedule called for him to meet with President Emomali Rakhmon as well as Tajik military officials.

Rossiana Markovskaya, a spokeswoman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said Shoigu was expected to discuss the modernization of Tajikistan's armed forces and equipping Russia's 201st military base in Tajikistan with new weaponry.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax