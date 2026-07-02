Deadly Russian Missile And Drone Strike Hits Kyiv

At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured, including a child, in an overnight Russian missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, city authorities reported.

"There were multiple devastating direct strikes on residential buildings," Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on July 2, adding that rescuers were recovering both survivors and the bodies of those killed from beneath the rubble.

"Nine deaths have been confirmed, while reports of several more possible victims are still being verified as rescue operations continue," he added.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles and drones, with explosions being heard across the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in the early hours of July 2 on Telegram, warning residents to stay in shelters.

Fires and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were reported across several districts of the city, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

"Response efforts are ongoing, with 570 rescuers and more than 125 pieces of rescue equipment deployed to the affected areas," the service said in a Telegram post.

On the evening before the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of "another massive Russian strike," citing relevant intelligence. He said he was returning to Ukraine "immediately" from Ireland, where he had been on an official visit.

In the Kyiv region, at least three people were injured in a Russian drone and missile strike, regional officials reported on July 2.