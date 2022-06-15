Accessibility links

Russian Missile Strikes Devastate Donetsk Settlements

The Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry said Russia has used Buria Kh-22 long-range supersonic anti-ship missiles to strike targets in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. For the residents of Dobropillya, the effects of these missile strikes have been devastating.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on June 14 in a late-night address that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay delivery. "We keep telling our partners that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons," Zelenskiy said. "Our country does not have them yet at a sufficient level, but it is in Ukraine and right now that there is the greatest need for such weapons. Procrastination in providing them cannot be justified."

A home destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Dobropillya on June 14. The settlement, northwest of Donetsk, has been the target of numerous missile and artillery strikes. Despite the fact that the incursion has resulted in thousands of casualties and the destruction of entire Ukrainian towns, Russia denies targeting civilian sites in its military action.
Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a fire caused by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Dobropillya. The Internal Affairs Ministry reported that 11 settlements in the Donetsk region were targeted on June 14, resulting in the destruction or damage of 60 buildings. The ministry said that the strikes were felt in neighboring communities.
A car drives through the shattered settlement of Dobropillya that was struck by a Russian missile strike.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on June 14 that it had hit over 100 targets in the previous 24 hours, including troop concentrations and military equipment. The claim could not be verified independently.
Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said earlier that Ukraine has received just 10 percent of the weapons it has requested from the West to help fight the Russian invasion. &quot;No matter how hard Ukraine tries, no matter how professional our army is, without the help of Western partners, we will not be able to win this war,&quot; Malyar said in a televised briefing, saying the West should speed up the delivery of the arms.
Ukraine&rsquo;s pleas for more heavy weaponry have taken on greater urgency as Russian artillery pounds targets along a battlefront stretching hundreds of kilometers. Western defense ministers were scheduled to meet on June 15 in Brussels to discuss additional military aid to Ukraine.
RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

