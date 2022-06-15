Russian Missile Strikes Devastate Donetsk Settlements

The Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry said Russia has used Buria Kh-22 long-range supersonic anti-ship missiles to strike targets in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. For the residents of Dobropillya, the effects of these missile strikes have been devastating.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on June 14 in a late-night address that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay delivery. "We keep telling our partners that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons," Zelenskiy said. "Our country does not have them yet at a sufficient level, but it is in Ukraine and right now that there is the greatest need for such weapons. Procrastination in providing them cannot be justified."