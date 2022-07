4 An anti-war sign hangs from an apartment block overlooking the Russian vehicles in Prague.



Ilya Kuchynskiy, a Ukrainian volunteer and member of the country's territorial defense forces who was preparing the display for its July 11 opening, told RFE/RL the exhibition was intended "to remind people that war is not as far away as they think. Because if we will not stand, the Czech Republic is one of the next. And be sure, [Russia] will not stop."