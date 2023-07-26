Accessibility links

Knives Out: Russia’s Military Command, Post-Mutiny

Knives Out: Russia’s Military Command, Post-Mutiny

In the wake of last month’s mutiny by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian authorities have been shuffling, demoting, detaining, and dismissing some military commanders. Here’s what we know about who’s who and where they are.

Known status:

Incumbent

Not seen since mutiny

Dismissal/removal from command rumored or reported

Killed in Ukraine

May be dismissed or demoted

Vladimir Putin

Russian President

Sergei Shoigu

Defense Minister

General

Valery Gerasimov

Chief of General

Staff

Colonel General

Mikhail Mizintsev**

Deputy Defense Minister

General

Sergei Surovikin

Former Ukraine theater commander

Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU)

Southern Military District

Lieutenant General

Vladimir Alekseyev

Former Deputy Director

Airborne

Forces (VDV)

Colonel General

Sergei Kuzovlev

Commander

Colonel General

Mikhail Teplinsky*

Overall commander

Lieutenant General

Oleg Tsokov

Deputy Commander

7th Guards Airborne Division

106th Guards Airborne Division

Major General

Aleksandr

Kornev*

Commander

Major General

Vladimir Selivyorstov*

Commander

58th Combined Arms Army

Major General

Ivan Popov

Commander

*Not officially confirmed.

**Removed in April 2023.

Sources: RFE/RL, Institute for the Study of War, Telegram channels, Novaya Gazeta Europe
Graphic: Mike Eckel, Kristyna Foltynova

