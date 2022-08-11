Satellite Images Of Russian Base In Occupied Crimea Before And After Massive Explosions

Accessibility links

Satellite images taken shortly before and after explosions rocked a Russian air base in occupied Crimea reveal the damaged inflicted by the blasts. Unidentified Ukrainian officials have told U.S. media that their armed forces were responsible for the explosions but did not give further details. Such a move would be a significant escalation in the war. Russian officials say an accidental munitions explosion caused the blasts. Russia seized the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used the base for launching air attacks against Kyiv's forces.

A satellite image by Planet Labs PBC shows Russian aircraft lined up at the Saky Air Base in Russia-occupied Crimea a few hours before the explosions on August 9.
A closer satellite view of Russian aircraft before the explosions. Planes from this base are said to regularly launch attacks on Ukrainian territory.
Another photo of the jets lined up at the base hours before the explosions.
After a series of explosions, massive plumes of smoke erupted above the base.
Unidentified Ukrainian officials have told U.S. media that their armed forces were responsible for the explosions but did not give further details.&nbsp;Russia&rsquo;s Defense Ministry has denied the base was attacked, blaming the explosions on a &ldquo;violation of fire safety requirements.&rdquo;
5 Unidentified Ukrainian officials have told U.S. media that their armed forces were responsible for the explosions but did not give further details. Russia’s Defense Ministry has denied the base was attacked, blaming the explosions on a “violation of fire safety requirements.”
Russian authorities sought to downplay the blasts, saying all hotels and beaches were unaffected on the peninsula, which is a popular tourist destination for many Russians. However, videos on social media showed tourists fleeing as smoke towered over the nearby coastline. The explosions knocked out windows and caused other damage in some apartment buildings.
6 Russian authorities sought to downplay the blasts, saying all hotels and beaches were unaffected on the peninsula, which is a popular tourist destination for many Russians.

However, videos on social media showed tourists fleeing as smoke towered over the nearby coastline. The explosions knocked out windows and caused other damage in some apartment buildings.
A photo of the air base by Planet Labs after the explosions, showing the charred wreckage on August 10. The Russian Navy lost at least nine military aircraft, including SU-30SM fighters and SU-24M bombers, an analysis of before-and-after&nbsp;images&nbsp;by Schemes, an investigate unit of RFE/RL&#39;s Ukrainian Service, indicates.
7 A photo of the air base by Planet Labs after the explosions, showing the charred wreckage on August 10.

The Russian Navy lost at least nine military aircraft, including SU-30SM fighters and SU-24M bombers, an analysis of before-and-after images by Schemes, an investigate unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, indicates.
Several buildings on the base that may have housed ammunition were destroyed, as well.
8 Several buildings on the base that may have housed ammunition were destroyed, as well.
The August 10 satellite images show several large craters of similar size, indicating it was hit by multiple strikes.
9 The August 10 satellite images show several large craters of similar size, indicating it was hit by multiple strikes.
Crimea&#39;s Russian-controlled health department said one civilian had been killed and another eight injured in the blasts. Military analysts called the destruction a huge blow for Russia and a psychological win for Ukraine.
10 Crimea's Russian-controlled health department said one civilian had been killed and another eight injured in the blasts. Military analysts called the destruction a huge blow for Russia and a psychological win for Ukraine.
Schemes (Skhemy) is an award-winning investigative news project run by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that focuses on exposing high-level corruption. It was created in the wake of the 2014 Maidan Revolution.

