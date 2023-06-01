Satellite Imagery Captures New Defensive Fortifications In Belarus Near Ukrainian Border

Satellite imagery from May 25 captures newly constructed military fortifications named the "Khrenin Line" near Homel, 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The fortifications come as Belarus and Russia have agreed on the deployment of nonstrategic Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

In the Belarusian village of Kalinina, recently constructed anti-tank dragon's teeth (wedge-shaped concrete anti-tank barriers laid in multiple rows) and military trenches have been built. Their objectives are to slow down or direct the enemy's armored vehicles to the desired locations where it is easier to destroy them.

The total length of the defensive line is about 2 kilometers (400 meters in the western part and 1,600 meters in the eastern part). Belarus and Ukraine share a border that is 1,084 kilometers long.

The newly constructed military fortifications appeared shortly before Belarus held a military security and defense meeting. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that the country's territorial defense was turning from a support system into a full-fledged combat force.

Images on social media have been showing the fortifications, with some speculating that it is for propaganda purposes only. The fortifications have been called the "Khrenin Line," named after the minister.

On May 31, Khrenin said: "As part of these security building measures, the Russian defense minister and I have recently signed the documents determining the procedure for storing Russian nuclear weapons in the Republic of Belarus. This move is expected to cool down the aggressive and belligerent rhetoric coming primarily from neighboring states. And we will continue to work in the information field."