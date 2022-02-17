Satellite Photos Show Increased Russian Military Activity Near Ukraine

The latest photos from the satellite company Maxar Technologies appear to show increased Russian military activity near Ukraine on February 14-16, including the building of a pontoon bridge in Belarus and the arrival of attack helicopters. Russia's Defense Ministry said on February 15 that some troops deployed near Ukraine were returning to their permanent bases. But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the next day that the United States had seen "no meaningful pullback" of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine. ​And on February 17, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace accused Russia of doing the opposite of what it is claiming, stating: "We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000."