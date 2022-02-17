Satellite Photos Show Increased Russian Military Activity Near Ukraine

Accessibility links

The latest photos from the satellite company Maxar Technologies appear to show increased Russian military activity near Ukraine on February 14-16, including the building of a pontoon bridge in Belarus and the arrival of attack helicopters. Russia's Defense Ministry said on February 15 that some troops deployed near Ukraine were returning to their permanent bases. But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the next day that the United States had seen "no meaningful pullback" of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine. ​And on February 17, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace accused Russia of doing the opposite of what it is claiming, stating: "We have seen an increase of troops over the last 48 hours, up to 7,000."
1 Russian tents and artillery photographed on February 15, 2022, at the Opuk training area in Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Maxar says artillery units continue to train in the area and equipment has been positioned in a convoy formation.
2 Russian military equipment positioned at Lake Donuzlav in Crimea on February 15. According to Maxar, artillery units are deployed in the fields near the garrison and troop tents also remain nearby. Several large groups of armored equipment were positioned in a convoy formation.
3  A battalion-sized unit in a convoy near the Filativka training area in Crimea on February 15.
4 Armored vehicles at a rail yard in Yevpatoria in Crimea on February 15.
5 A military convoy near the Russian garrison in Yevpatoria on February 15.
6 An overview of road construction and a new pontoon bridge over the Pripyat River in Belarus on  February 15. The bridge is less than 6 kilometers from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.
7 A satellite image shows troops and equipment at the Brestsky training area in Brest, Belarus, on February 16. Maxar analysts say self-propelled artillery units continue to conduct training in the area and troops and equipment are positioned at the nearby Brest rail yard. 
8 The scarred land around the Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus on February 15 shows where troops and equipment have departed. Maxar states that large ground forces recently deployed to this airfield are unaccounted for. 
9 The Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus on February 15. Maxar says a new unit consisting of nearly 20 attack helicopters has arrived here.
10 A military convoy headed west at Rechitsa in Belarus on February 15. Most of the equipment and troops housed in the area have departed.
11 Battle-group equipment, including armor and artillery, in a convoy at the Kursk training area in Russia on February 14.
12 Self-propelled artillery in a convoy at the entrance to the Kursk training area in Russia on February 14.
