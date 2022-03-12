Latest Satellite Photos Show Russian Military Firing Artillery, Moving Closer To Kyiv

New satellite imagery taken in the Kyiv region on March 11 by Maxar Technologies shows Russian military units continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv and actively firing artillery toward residential areas.



The targets of the artillery battalion are not possible to determine, but multiple homes and buildings are seen on fire and widespread damage and impact craters are seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Kyiv.



Fires continue to burn at Antonov International Airport near Hostomel, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv. Long lines of cars can also be seen as people try to flee Kyiv.