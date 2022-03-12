Latest Satellite Photos Show Russian Military Firing Artillery, Moving Closer To Kyiv

Accessibility links

New satellite imagery taken in the Kyiv region on March 11 by Maxar Technologies shows Russian military units continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv and actively firing artillery toward residential areas.

The targets of the artillery battalion are not possible to determine, but multiple homes and buildings are seen on fire and widespread damage and impact craters are seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Kyiv.

Fires continue to burn at Antonov International Airport near Hostomel, a northwestern suburb of Kyiv. Long lines of cars can also be seen as people try to flee Kyiv.

By using the multispectral imagery bands on the WorldView-2 satellite, the Maxar photos show damage to buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov International Airport near Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv.
A long line of cars trying to leave Kyiv.
The following three multispectral and natural color images show destroyed homes, impact craters, and fires in the town of Moschun, northwest of Kyiv.
A military deployment of Russian armored vehicles in a residential area in Ozera, northwest of Kyiv.
Multispectral satellite images of a Russian artillery battalion in Ozera, near Antonov International Airport, actively firing in a southeasterly direction.
​A closer view of Russian artillery firing in Ozera.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

