Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey Sign Joint Defense Pact Amid US-Iran Tensions

As regional security tensions continue to mount amid the protracted conflict between Iran and the United States, the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey came together on August 7 to sign a joint defense agreement in order to "strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression."

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement stipulates that "any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all," said Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on August 7.

Signed by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Saudi city of Mecca, the trilateral pact comes at a time of growing uncertainty in the Middle East, with no immediate end in sight to the confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

The agreement reflects the shared commitment of the three states to further strengthen their collective security and to "promote peace, security and stability in the region and beyond in pursuit of a secure and prosperous future," the ministry said in a statement.

Discussions over the agreement took nearly a year.

Masoud Alfak, a Riyadh-based analyst, described the agreement as a "major development in the region's security architecture."

The war in the Middle East has "created a new regional security environment, and I believe this new environment is one of the main reasons for forming this alliance," Alfak told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.

"These countries believe they face common threats, and they think this partnership can serve as a deterrent," said Alfak, adding that he believed the "primary objective is to promote regional security and stability rather than seeking confrontation or joining wars."

Calling the agreement "a converging vision," Turkish daily newspaper Sabah wrote in its February 1 editorial that such a pact was necessary in light of Israel's actions in Gaza and the Golan Heights, deteriorating relations between Gulf capitals and Washington, separatist activities, terrorism, and proxies in the region.

"All the three actors are firmly opposed to separatism and terrorism in the region, and they increasingly view sustainable defense-industrial cooperation as a strategic necessity rather than a commercial luxury," wrote the Turkish newspaper, which added that the long-term partnerships would encompass coproduction, technology transfer, and capacity-building, as well as security.

Analysts point to the shared views of Riyadh, Islamabad, and Ankara on separatist tendencies and movements within their borders or neighborhoods as one of the key converging factors in bringing them together.

Saudi Arabia, for example, backs the Yemeni government against the Iran-backed Houthis. Riyadh has also deepened its cooperation with Egypt and Somalia to counter the separatist movement in Somaliland. Pakistan, on the other hand, is faced with a low-level insurgency wherein the ethnic Baloch are fighting for independence from Islamabad.

"Shared threat perceptions and converging visions naturally draw like-minded actors closer together," Sabah wrote.

Last month, the tiny state of Kuwait ratified a defense cooperation agreement with Pakistan, which was originally signed by the two sides in June 2023. Under the agreement, Kuwait and Pakistan will start military cooperation, including training, intelligence sharing and joint military exercises.

Since the United States and Israel launched first strikes on Iran on February 28, Kuwait -- along with other neighboring Gulf states -- has been a frequent target of missile and drone strikes launched by Iran in retaliation. By signing a pact with Pakistan, a militarily strong country, Kuwait could seek protection.

In September 2025, Saudi Arabia also signed an agreement with Pakistan. Under the terms of the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA), the two sides agreed that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an act of aggression against both."

The SMDA enables Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defense with the help of Pakistani troops and their expertise in modern technologies such as drones, while Pakistan would greatly benefit from Saudi funding for its fragile economy and military industries.

For Turkey, joining the trilateral agreement would "secure Saudi capital for its own military manufacturing while pursuing co-production with or sales to Pakistan," says former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani. "Turkey is not leaving NATO. Instead, it is cultivating a parallel partnership to enhance strategic flexibility and bargaining power."

To help stabilize its foreign reserves, Saudi Arabia announced an $8 billion financial support package for Pakistan in April. The Jeddah-based Saudi Gazette daily newspaper reported that the financial support was meant to boost Pakistan's economic stability.

For cash-strapped Pakistan, Haqqani says, defense ties with Saudi Arabia and potentially Turkey are a way to monetize its military expertise, transforming training, deployments, and arms sales into foreign exchange and budgetary relief.

With reporting by Roya Karimi Majd of RFE/RL's Radio Farda