Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Schools Suspended, Roads Closed As Extreme Cold Hits Kazakhstan

All schools have been closed in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, and across the country’s northern, central, and eastern regions due to extreme cold, with temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.

In the northern region of Pavlodar, authorities had to close down several highways due to low visibility caused by heavy blizzards on February 8.

All roads and highways outside Astana have also been closed.

In the Aqmola, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions, public transportation services have been limited due to the weather conditions.

Authorities warned earlier in the week that more regions are expected to be hit by the snowstorms and extremely cold weather in the coming days, saying that in the East Kazakhstan region the temperature could reach minus 45 degrees Celsius.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. Radio Azattyq reports on compelling stories in both Kazakh and Russian and provides a platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of ideas."

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG