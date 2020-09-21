Scuffle At Kyrgyz Election Campaign Event Leaves At Least 12 People Injured

Kyrgyz authorities are probing a brawl that broke out between supporters of two political parties at an election campaign event in the country’s south, leaving at least a dozen people injured.

The scuffle occurred during a Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan) party meeting with voters in the Aravan district of Osh Province on September 20.

The party said in a statement, “the meeting was suddenly interrupted by a group of provocateurs, who began to beat the participants,” without identifying the alleged provocateurs.

Local media reported that fighting involved supporters of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and the Birimdik (Unity) party, although the exact reason behind the brawl was not immediately clear.

Birimdik representatives called on law-enforcement agencies to establish and punish those involved in the incident.

Police said some 100 people were involved in the fight that left 12 people hospitalized, including one person in serious condition. Police briefly detained 10 people.

Five vehicles were destroyed during the incident.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov ordered an immediate probe into the incident. The head of the Aravan district police was dismissed for failing to maintain public order, while several other officials were given warnings.

Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Birimdik -- both pro-government groups -- are among 16 political parties registered for the October 4 parliamentary elections.