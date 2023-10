7 An Afghan youth holds his cat as he sits in a courtyard of his destroyed home.



Mullah Janan Sayeeq, a spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Disasters, told a news conference that 2,440 people were dead, about 10,000 were injured, and that more than 2,000 houses had been damaged or destroyed. Afghanistan's disaster agency said on October 8 that 2,053 people had been killed.



Neither estimate could be independently confirmed.