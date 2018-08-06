Senior Uzbek Police Official 'Found Dead With Stab Wounds'

A top police official in Uzbekistan has been found dead in his office with stab wounds on his body, reports say.

Media reports in Uzbekistan on August 6, citing unnamed Tashkent law enforcement officials, said that the chief of the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Patrol Service and Public Safety, Dilshod Akramov, was found dead in his office on August 4.

The reports said there were several stab wounds on his body.

Akramov, a police colonel, was appointed to the post last month.

Before the appointment he led the Tashkent city police's crime-prevention directorate.

With reporting by Halq Sozi, UzNews.uz, Darakchi, and Kun.uz