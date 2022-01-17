Djokovic Lands In Belgrade After Deportation From Australia

BELGRADE -- World tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic has arrived in his native Serbia after being deported from Australia because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, putting an end to his hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

On January 17, an aircraft carrying Djokovic from his stopover in the United Arab Emirates touched down at Belgrade’s airport, where he was greeted by a small group of fans waving the Serbian flag.

The Australian Open started on the same day in Melbourne, where Djokovic has won nine titles.

He had hoped this year to win his 21st Grand Slam singles trophy there, breaking the record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis.

Djokovic left Melbourne after Australia's Federal Court upheld a decision by Australian authorities to cancel the visa of the 34-year-old Serbian athlete on public interest grounds because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Djokovic had tried to use a medical exemption to get around the requirements that everyone at the Australian Open -- players, their support teams, spectators, and others -- be vaccinated.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the court ruling will help "keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe."

Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” by the decision, while Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused Australian authorities of "harassing and bullying...the best tennis player ever."

The men's tennis governing body ATP expressed regret that Djokovic -- “one of [the] sport’s greatest champions”-- can’t play at the Australian tournament, while also pointing out that it “continues to strongly recommend vaccination to all players.”

With reporting by AP