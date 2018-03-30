Serbian Parliament Evacuated After Man Threatens To Blow Himself Up

Police in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, have evacuated the country's parliament after a man threatened to blow himself up outside the legislative buildings.

Local media reported the man was armed with a bomb and gun, but he surrendered to security officials after an hour of negotiations on March 29.

The man was later taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

An unconfirmed report said the man is a former Serbian soldier who was trying to draw attention to a legal case that he's involved in.