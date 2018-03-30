Accessibility links

Serbian Parliament Evacuated After Man Threatens To Blow Himself Up

People walk past the Serbian parliament building in central Belgrade.

Police in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, have evacuated the country's parliament after a man threatened to blow himself up outside the legislative buildings.

Local media reported the man was armed with a bomb and gun, but he surrendered to security officials after an hour of negotiations on March 29.

The man was later taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

An unconfirmed report said the man is a former Serbian soldier who was trying to draw attention to a legal case that he's involved in.

