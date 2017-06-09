Shanghai Cooperation Organization Meets In Astana

ASTANA -- A summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is under way in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

The official portion of the June 8-9 summit began with talks between the presidents of the regional security grouping's members: China, Russia, and the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Launching the meeting as host, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev in the opening speech said that the summit is historic because India and Pakistan will be officially declared to be members of the SCO.

"The addition of the new members will bring a new impulse to the development of the organization and will add to the increase of its international authority," Nazarbaev said.

Later on June 9, wider talks will be held with the prime ministers of India and Pakistan and the leaders of SCO observer states Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia taking part.

Regional giants Russia and China have similar positions on major global issues but are vying for influence in energy-rich Central Asia.

