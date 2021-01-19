Lone Voices: Russians Hold Single-Person Protests After Navalny's Arrest

Single-person protests -- the largest allowed by law in Russia -- decried the arrest of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny.in a cell in Moscow's notorious Matrosskaya Tishina detention center after a judge at a hastily arranged hearing ruled to keep the Kremlin critic in custody for 30 days following his dramatic airport arrest upon his arrival from Germany.He arrived late on January 17 from Berlin, where he had been recovering from a poison attack in August that Navalny says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.