Lone Voices: Russians Hold Single-Person Protests After Navalny's Arrest

Single-person protests -- the largest allowed by law in Russia -- decried the arrest of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny.

Navalny has been placed in a cell in Moscow's notorious Matrosskaya Tishina detention center after a judge at a hastily arranged hearing ruled to keep the Kremlin critic in custody for 30 days following his dramatic airport arrest upon his arrival from Germany.

He arrived late on January 17 from Berlin, where he had been recovering from a poison attack in August that Navalny says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
1 A man in Novosibirsk holds a poster saying, "Putin fears Navalny." This is one of dozens of photos shared by the Team Navalny Twitter account of individual protesters holding placards in cities throughout Russia.
2 Izhevsk: "(Putin), you spit, we wipe it off. We spit and you will drown. Freedom for Navalny!"
3 Belgorod: "Hey, release Lyokha (Aleksei) Navalny!"
4 Izhevsk: "Granddad, take your pills or you'll be smacked on the butt! Freedom for Navalny!"
5 Kaliningrad: "Freedom for Navalny and all political prisoners"
6 Izhevsk: "One for all and all for one"
7 St. Petersburg: "Freedom for Navalny! Putin to court!"
8 Samara: "Cowards"
9 Moscow: "Freedom for Aleksei Navalny"
10 Izhevsk: "Freedom for Navalny. For those who wanted to kill him -- justice"
11 Samara: "Freedom for Aleksei Navalny!"
12 Izhevsk: "Today Navalny, tomorrow -- you!" 
13 St. Petersburg: "We demand freedom for Navalny."
14 St. Petersburg: "Freedom for Navalny"
15 Moscow: "For Navalny!"
16 Kaliningrad: "Release Navalny."
