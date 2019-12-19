Six Construction Workers Killed In Tashkent Metro Landslide

TASHKENT – A landslide caused by heavy rains has claimed the lives of six construction workers in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent.



The Emergency Ministry said the incident occurred on December 18 on a section of the Tashkent metro's Yunusobod line that is currently under construction.



The ministry said the rescue operation ended on the morning of December 19 after all six bodies were recovered.



It said that a government commission had been set up to establish whether the tragedy could have been prevented.