Kazakhstan

Six Kazakh Olympic Athletes Fail To Return Medals After Doping Violations

Svetlana Podobedova reacts after her final lift to win the gold medal in her group at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Six Olympic medal-winning athletes from Kazakhstan have failed to return their medals after being stripped of them by the International Olympic Committee for doping violations.

The Kazakh Olympic Committee said in a statement on April 26 that three weightlifters and two wrestlers had refused to return their medals.

Weightlifter Svetlana Podobedova, meanwhile, said she had lost her gold medal, according to the committee.

"The search for the medal continues," the committee said.

The six tested positive for steroids at the 2008 or 2012 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee retested its stored samples from those games in 2016, amid the scandal over Russia's state-sponsored campaign that helped athletes use banned drugs and then hide them from anti-doping regulators.

During the retesting, experts found widespread doping by Kazakh medalists.

With reporting by AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

