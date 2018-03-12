Melting Snow, Heavy Rain Cause Massive Floods In Kazakhstan

OSKEMEN, Kazakhstan -- Heavy rains and melting snow have converged to cause massive flooding in eastern Kazakhstan.

Zhadyra Amanghaliqyzy, a spokeswoman for the East Kazakhstan regional Emergency Situations Department, told RFE/RL on March 12 that 110 kindergartens, 150 homes, and about 70 other buildings were damaged by high waters in the regional capital, Oskemen, and in the districts of Ayagoz, Glubokoye, Kurshim, Zaisan, and Urzhar.

Several houses in the town of Ayagoz also were ruined by the flooding.

Hundreds of residents have been evacuated from dozens of houses in the town of Ayagoz, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

In southern Kazakhstan, in the Qazaly district of the Qyzylorda region, floods forced local authorities to close at least one school on March 12.