TASHKENT-- Sources close to Uzbek law enforcement authorities have told RFE/RL that President Shavkat Mirziyoev has dismissed his personal security chief, Abdurahim Mominov, and that Tashkent traffic police chief Barat Mamenov has been jailed.

Two officials spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

They said that Mirziyoev was angry over an incident in which a police car with its siren on sped by close to him and visiting Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov while they were walking in Tashkent on April 23.

The officials told RFE/RL that Mominov was moved to a new position at the Emergencies Ministry, while Mamenov was jailed for five days.

One of the officials said that Mamenov was released on April 28 but was rearrested on April 30 "and taken away from his office with his hands cuffed."

Officials have declined to comment on the record. The information has not been officially confirmed.

Mirziyoev served as prime minister for 13 years and became president of the Central Asian country following the death of Islam Karimov, who ruled with an iron fist for more than a quarter-century.