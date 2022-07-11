Thousands Gather To Commemorate The Srebrenica Genocide And Bury Victims

Thousands of people have converged on Srebrenica to mark the 27th anniversary of Europe's only recognized genocide since the Holocaust and to attend the funeral of 50 newly identified victims.

In the closing months of Bosnia’s 1992-95 fratricidal war, over 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys were summarily executed in Srebrenica. The Srebrenica killings were the only episode of the war -- in which some 100,000 people died -- to be legally defined as genocide, including by two United Nations courts.